“The most realised vision I’ve ever had” Mo’Ju shares story behind new album ahead of Boorloo Heritage Festival performance

ARIA Award-nominated musician Mo’Ju will perform at Yagan Square for Boorloo Heritage Festival 2023 on Saturday, April 15. Fresh off the release of their new album Oro, Plata, Mata, the talented Wiradjuri-Filipino artist will be joined by local talents Flewnt and Optamus, and special guest 10-year-old rap sensation Inkabee for the event at Yagan Square Amphitheatre. BRAYDEN EDWARDS caught up with Mo’Ju to find out why the highly-anticipated new album is the “most realised vision” the artist has ever had.

It’s great to be having you over for Boorloo Heritage Festival 2023! How does it feel to be heading over?

I always love coming to Perth. My last couple of trips to Perth were actually supporting the Hilltop Hoods. Back in 2019 and again in 2022 as a member of A.B. Original. They were incredible shows. Great crowds, we had the best time. I also played Perth Festival not too long ago. That was especially cool.

You’ll be performing fresh off the release of your highly-anticipated new album Oro, Plata, Mata. Given it’s now been five years since your last full-length release, what would you say is the biggest difference between yourself today, and when Native Tongue was released?

Well I’ve learnt that once you put your music, or your art out into the world, it no longer really belongs to you. People attach their own meaning to it and that can be really beautiful and healing and has a lot to do with why art is so important. But then there are other people who will manipulate it and politicise it and use it to forward their own agenda. Which can be both good and bad I suppose. I think fundamentally I was changed through the process of that last record. It was difficult, but ultimately rewarding.

Your previous albums have been shaped by your writing approach, with your self-titled debut solo record being built around the guitar, while Seeing Red/Feeling Blue was written more on the piano. Where does this new album sit in your approach to creating it?

I never make the same thing twice, my approach changes every time, because I don’t want to get stuck as an artist. I want to keep growing and evolving. I want to feel challenged and rise to the challenge! This is such a deep concept album. I think I had stricter parameters around this one though which I think actually inspires more creativity. This definitely feels like the most realised vision I’ve ever had.

And was there anything musically or thematically that was new for you on this record? Something that might surprise your fans, or even surprised yourself?

Well, making this record during lockdowns was quite challenging, but surprisingly worked really well. So for the majority of this record none of us were in the same room. Occasionally in between lockdowns we’d get together and try and record as much as we could in the room. But a lot of it was recording alone and sending files back and forth rather than being in the same room.

Given your diverse cultural background and growing up in regional NSW, you have described feeling like an ‘outsider’ in your younger years. What’s your advice for young people that feel isolated or out of place in our society, whether it be because of their ethnicity, sexuality or any other reasons? How can they take steps to be empowered by their uniqueness, rather than feeling held back by it?

Firstly, I would say, I’m so sorry you are feeling this way. That is so hard. But in time you will find your people. Cultivate community. And be gentle with yourself. Show yourself compassion. Who you are and what you have inside of you is richer and more valuable that what anyone who seeks to harm you will ever have the joy of knowing.

With an upcoming referendum, there is a lot of conversation happening now about the representation of First Nations people in the political system, and in society as a whole. What role do you feel artists like yourself have in shaping or guiding this dialogue?

Look, I am not an activist. I am an artist. Sometimes I find it frustrating that my work is so politicised as I think that is a direct symptom of the fact that as PoC, First Nations People, Queer people, we don’t have luxury of just being able to exist without our bodies or our experiences being politicised. That said, I do I think as artists it is our job to work alongside activists at times. But you are talking about two different kinds of energy.

Sometimes I must participate in activism out of necessity. But my true calling is to create, not destroy or dismantle. So that said, my job as an artist is to speak about the human experience, to imagine better futures, to bring communities together, to distill our feelings and commit them to our recorded histories…

And for someone who has had these causes close to your heart for some time, what are some things that you wish were being considered or talked about more?

Ultimately I would like to get to the place were we can talk about the art and not the trauma to be honest. I mean Matt Corby just dropped an album, are you asking Matt Corby what he thinks about politics?

With a new album, a WA visit and performances with Symphony Orchestras in Melbourne and Sydney, 2023 has already been a massive year for you so far! What’s something else coming up this year that you are looking forward to?

I’m looking forward to getting on the road and playing these shows! But also looking forward to sitting on a tropical island with my family when that’s all done!

