The Cat Empire set to soar on Bird In Paradise Australian tour

Australian genre blenders The Cat Empire are heading out on a national tour in support of their new album, Bird In Paradise.

The tour kicks off in Perth with two shows at Freo.Social on Saturday, August 9 and Sunday August 10, before heading to Sydney, Newcastle, Brisbane, Melbourne and more.

Following a 61-date international tour and a standout set at Bluesfest, this will be the first chance for Australian fans to hear the new album live.

Indie folk band Little Quirks will join The Cat Empire for the full run of dates.

Recorded live and brimming with Latin, funk, flamenco, jazz, and Creole flavours, Bird In Paradise is out now via BMG Australia. “We didn’t set out to make this record—it found us,” said frontman Felix Riebl. “It’s a celebration of spontaneity, togetherness, and letting music lead the way.”

The Cat Empire play at Freo.Social on Saturday, August 9 and Sunday, August 10, 2025. Bird In Paradise is out now via BMG Australia. Tickets are on sale now from thecatempire.com

