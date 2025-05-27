Curtains close on Perth International Cabaret Festival

Perth International Cabaret Festival (PICF) announced this morning that the 2025 edition of the festival will not proceed, and the organisation will cease operations effective immediately.

The festival board said they had been left with no choice but to close due to a critical shortfall in funding.

Founded in 2019 by Graham Lovelock and Ali Welburn, PICF was born from the recognition that WA lacked a festival dedicated to cabaret and was the only state to not have one. Drawing inspiration from the highly successful Adelaide Cabaret Festival, now in its 25th year, the inaugural PICF launched at His Majesty’s Theatre in 2021.

Over five years, PICF showcased more than 300 artists in over 100 shows, attracting thousands of audience members from across Perth, regional WA, interstate and overseas. In 2024 alone, PICF generated over $4.5 million in multiplied total economic impact, drawing more than 5,800 attendees and showcasing 50 diverse artists.

PICF said that while support from its patrons, partners, funders and Club Cabaret supporters has been strong, they had not been able to secure the essential core recurrent funding necessary for day-to-day operations and long-term sustainability.

“This is a heartbreaking outcome for a Festival that consistently delivered cultural, social, and economic value,” said PICF Chair John Poulsen. “We created something truly special, and it’s devastating to see it leave a hole in the winter arts and events calendar in Perth—not because of a lack of vision, passion, or success, but because foundation financial support could not be secured.”

“Our small but passionate team was on the brink of announcing a world-class 2025 program, including international acts, alongside local and national artists. The cancellation now affects over 50 artists and a wide range of local suppliers and contractors who were counting on the work,” he said.

Led by Helpmann Award-winning Artistic Director Michael Griffiths, PICF has previously showcased national and international stars such as Caroline O’Connor, Vika & Linda Bull, Lior, Deborah Conway, Meow Meow, Carlotta, Tom Burlinson, Mama Alto, Gina Williams & Guy Ghouse, the late Rick Steele, and many more. In partnership with Lotterywest and the City of Perth, PICF also offered free community events, including performances, open mic nights, artist Q&As, and workshops, expanding access and nurturing WA’s next generation of cabaret talent.

“We were looking forward to Perth International Cabaret Festival being part of the state government’s Creative WA 10-year strategic plan, which supports the growth of emerging talent and making WA a place where local creatives stay to work, produce and mentor others and where those who have left are encouraged to come home to a vibrant and thriving sector,” John Poulsen said.

“We are incredibly proud of what PICF stood for—diversity, excellence, and joy,” he added. “We thank our artists, staff, volunteers, partners, funders, supporters and most importantly, our audiences. This Cabaret Festival belonged to Perth and Western Australia and it deserved to thrive.”

Perth International Cabaret Festival will not proceed in 2025 with the organisation announcing they will cease operations effective immediately. Follow X-Press on Facebook and sign up to our newsletter for updates on this story as it unfolds.

