The blues are back at Bridgetown with the full 2026 lineup revealed
Blues at Bridgetown has announced its full lineup of artists as the festival returns for its 33rd year from Friday, November 13, to Sunday, November 15.
Attracting visitors from across the state, country and overseas, Blues at Bridgetown showcases blues, roots and musical styles that expand the original forms of the genre across a three-day schedule and has been running since the early nineties.
This year’s headliners include indie folk group and ARIA award winners Boy & Bear, who shot to fame with their 2011 debut album, Moonfire. Joining them are Victorian blues and roots duo the Pierce Brothers, who have four studio albums and seven EPs under their belt alongside multiple global tours.
Making his first-ever appearance at Blues at Bridgetown will be Mississippi-based musician Deak Harp, a singer, guitarist and harmonica player who learned through touring with famous American blues harmonicist James Cotton. He will be performing with grammy-nominated blues drummer Richey ‘Quicksand’ Martin.
Award-winning Wisconsin-born guitarist, singer and songwriter Rachelle Coba and French harmonica player and blues singer Nico Wayne Toussaint are set to be another international highlight when they hit the stage.
Genre-pioneering three-piece Backsliders will be back in Bridgetown with their signature ‘delta-blues wall of sound’. The band’s shows this year have been dedicated to the memory of the group’s drummer Rob Hirst (a past member of Midnight Oil, Ghostwriters) who passed away earlier this year.
The festival will also hold a Saturday Street Party with a large variety of vendors selling food and wares in the main street alongside entertainers and buskers.
Check out the full lineup below:
19-Twenty
Andrew Winton
Anna Scionti
Art of Dysfunction
Ben Flournoy Trio
Ben Jansz
Blue and Bird
Boss Stomp
Frank Sultana Blues Band
Cam Walter Blues
Charlie Youngson Trio
Don’t Tell Daisy
El Diablo
End of Fashion
Fiona Boyes
LamBros.
Lightnin Jack
Lloyd Spiegel Trio
Maple
Martin Lee Cropper
Mary Myfanwy
Mitch King
Moondog Blues Band
Natural Boogie
Owen Campbell
Rhys Crimmin
Smoke Stack Rhino
Stellar Moon & The Dark Knights
Tall Shaun & The Resolution
The DooDaddies
The Gray Brothers
The Sisters Of Corn With Daun
The Steele Syndicate
Toby Beard
Zevon Lee
Tracey Barnett
Navy June
and more.
Blues at Bridgetown 2026 will be held from Friday, November 13 to Sunday, November 15, 2026. Tickets go on sale Monday, June 1 from bluesatbridgetown.com.au