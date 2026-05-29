The blues are back at Bridgetown with the full 2026 lineup revealed

Blues at Bridgetown has announced its full lineup of artists as the festival returns for its 33rd year from Friday, November 13, to Sunday, November 15.

Attracting visitors from across the state, country and overseas, Blues at Bridgetown showcases blues, roots and musical styles that expand the original forms of the genre across a three-day schedule and has been running since the early nineties.

This year’s headliners include indie folk group and ARIA award winners Boy & Bear, who shot to fame with their 2011 debut album, Moonfire. Joining them are Victorian blues and roots duo the Pierce Brothers, who have four studio albums and seven EPs under their belt alongside multiple global tours.

Making his first-ever appearance at Blues at Bridgetown will be Mississippi-based musician Deak Harp, a singer, guitarist and harmonica player who learned through touring with famous American blues harmonicist James Cotton. He will be performing with grammy-nominated blues drummer Richey ‘Quicksand’ Martin.

Award-winning Wisconsin-born guitarist, singer and songwriter Rachelle Coba and French harmonica player and blues singer Nico Wayne Toussaint are set to be another international highlight when they hit the stage.

Genre-pioneering three-piece Backsliders will be back in Bridgetown with their signature ‘delta-blues wall of sound’. The band’s shows this year have been dedicated to the memory of the group’s drummer Rob Hirst (a past member of Midnight Oil, Ghostwriters) who passed away earlier this year.

The festival will also hold a Saturday Street Party with a large variety of vendors selling food and wares in the main street alongside entertainers and buskers.

Check out the full lineup below:

19-Twenty

Andrew Winton

Anna Scionti

Art of Dysfunction

Ben Flournoy Trio

Ben Jansz

Blue and Bird

Boss Stomp

Frank Sultana Blues Band

Cam Walter Blues

Charlie Youngson Trio

Don’t Tell Daisy

El Diablo

End of Fashion

Fiona Boyes

LamBros.

Lightnin Jack

Lloyd Spiegel Trio

Maple

Martin Lee Cropper

Mary Myfanwy

Mitch King

Moondog Blues Band

Natural Boogie

Owen Campbell

Rhys Crimmin

Smoke Stack Rhino

Stellar Moon & The Dark Knights

Tall Shaun & The Resolution

The DooDaddies

The Gray Brothers

The Sisters Of Corn With Daun

The Steele Syndicate

Toby Beard

Zevon Lee

Tracey Barnett

Navy June

and more.

Blues at Bridgetown 2026 will be held from Friday, November 13 to Sunday, November 15, 2026. Tickets go on sale Monday, June 1 from bluesatbridgetown.com.au

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