August Burns Red bring the Season of Surrender down under

August Burns Red are celebrating the release of their tenth studio album with a tour across Australia and New Zealand kicking off at Freo.Social on Sunday, September 27.

The tour comes in support of their upcoming eleven-track record, Season of Surrender, which is set to be released on Friday, June 5, via Fearless Records.

Following the Perth opener, the Pennsylvanian metalcore band will take the album across Oceania, heading on to Adelaide, Melbourne, Sydney, and Newcastle, then across the Tasman Sea to Wellington, concluding in Auckland.

Supporting the North American group will be Sydney hardcore collective Bloom, who arrive with new material from their second album, The Light We Chase, which was released in October last year.

Performing in Australia for the first time, Texan band I Promised the World will also be joining as support for the Australian leg of the tour. Coming together after vocalist and guitarist Caleb Molina‘s father lost his life in 2020 due to COVID and officially forming in 2023, the group released a self-titled EP in January and recently toured North America with The Devil Wears Prada.

Formed in 2003, August Burns Red have earned GRAMMY nominations for singles Identity and Invisible Enemy, toured with the likes of Bullet for My Valentine and A Day To Remember and are currently co-headlining with The Amity Affliction on a North American tour. Their last time playing in Australia was as support for Polaris on their 2023 Fatalism Tour.

“We are so excited to headline Australia for the first time in seven years! We are bringing two of the best up-and-coming acts in metalcore today to make this a can’t-miss show,” the band said upon announcing the tour dates. “This tour will also be the first place in the world where we do a tour celebrating the release of our brand new record Season of Surrender. We hope to see you all soon!”

August Burns Red release their new album Season Of Surrender on Friday, June 5, 2026 and will kick off their Australian Tour at Freo.Social on Sunday, September 27, 2026. Tickets are on sale now from moshtix.com.au

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