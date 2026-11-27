The Apartments, featuring Peter Milton Walsh, are set to bring the It’s A Casino Life Tour 2027 west for their Perth debut early next year.

The six-date run kicks off over east with shows across the country and hits Lyric’s Underground on Saturday, April 17 before concluding in Adelaide.

The set list includes tracks from the group’s 2025 album That’s What The Music Is For, in addition to titles from across their expansive 30-year and 10-album career.

The Apartments will be supported by garage post-punk quartet Phantom Island, a Perth band whose debut studio album, Community, was released mid this year.

Formed by Peter Milton Walsh in late 70s Brisbane, The Apartment’s debut album, the evening visits…and stays for years was released in 1985.

Walsh played with The Go-Betweens in 1978 and later with Ed Kuepper’s Laughing Clowns, touring globally and recording Law of Nature in 1983–84.

Walsh moved between New York and London throughout the 80s before withdrawing from public musical life for personal reasons in the late 1990s, then reappearing back on the music scene in the 2010s. With Tim Kevin on guitar and keyboards and Jeff Crawley on trumpet and percussion, Walsh toured Australia and France throughout 2025 and 2026, following a series of performances in North America.

The Apartments featuring Peter Milton Walsh bring the It’s A Casino Life Tour to Lyric’s Underground on Saturday, April 17, 2027. Tickets are on sale from oztix.com.au

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