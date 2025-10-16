Test Tube Fridays bring combustion of art and music to Lucky Goat Arts Factory

Lucky Goat Arts Factory have introduced a brand new music event to kick off the start of every month.

Headlined by Los Removalists, Test Tube Fridays presents three electrifying live bands as the soundtrack of immersive art installations and unexpected performance pieces lighting up the space.

The event series began last month with performances from The Fears and Prehistoric Rooster, and promises the same next month, with Lachy John and The Red Bells and The Secret Buttons to feature alongside Los Removalists on Friday, November 7.

Each month’s supporting bands will be announced prior to the show date.

Test Tube Fridays hit Lucky Goat Arts Factory on the first Friday of each month. For more information and to buy tickets, visit humanitix.com

