Tame Impala have just released a new album, Currents, the long-awaited follow-up to 2012’s Lonerism.

And what an album it is. Not pigeonholed by his fandom’s love of the psych-rock guitar leanings of yore, Kevin Parker has gone deep into heart and mind within, exploring loops and electronics in his inimitable, mesmeric way.

While being granted near guru-like status, Parker remains unaffected and cheerfully willing to talk about his work and creative process. What’s even more exciting than what’s already been released is what no doubt lies ahead.

Kevin Parker guests with Mark Ronson at Metro City on Wednesday, July 22. Tame Impala will tour Australia later in the year.

By BOB GORDON

This would be a rare moment at home for you so far this year, am I right?

Yeah, it feels good. I’m savouring every moment.

Or as much as you can while trying to do interviews…

Yeah, but it’s okay. I’m just sitting around literally about 50 metres from home at a pub. I’m arguably soaking up more home time here doing interviews than if I was just sitting in my studio, because my studio is nowhere.

You’re not long back from the last of your shows in the States. How were they, what with playing the new material?

They were great; they were amazing. I think they were some of the best shows we’ve done, and I mean that honestly, especially in America. It was a long tour. Put it this way, I expected to get sick of touring a lot quicker than I did because with America it’s so big you could play a show in a different city for a year and not go to the same place – it’s mind-bogglingly big.

But they were all good shows. It was weird, each one was kind of different in itself, which is also weird because shows in America can quickly become repetitive.

Yeah, well you’ve become sort of a big festival band, you’re on a lot of them and the band clearly works well in those festival situations.

I’m not so sure, does it?

Well they keep asking you to do them, I guess that’s a barometer.

Yeah, true.

So there’s obviously a lot of demand for the band to play. What are your personal preferences these days, between headline shows as opposed to those mega festival appearances?

It’s a constant game of tennis, sometimes I’m like, ‘Yeah! Festivals! This is where I wanna fuckin’ be’. But then you play a festival and no one gives a shit and you’re like, ‘Yeah, fuck this’, and the same with headlines. You either have a good headline or an amazing headline. Because everyone’s there to see you so it’s going to be fun either way. Festivals, it can swing any way. They range between an absolute labour and the best time you’ve ever had. And there’s absolutely no way of knowing until you’re on stage.

In fact, we played this festival in Cincinnati last week and we got totally rained out, completely rained out. The rain started coming in sideways, on top of us. It was like we were standing in the shower playing the gig, and of course all the crew guys just ran on and started covering shit with plastic and we just decided to play on anyway. I was delirious with excitement because it was so different to anything that had happened at any other festival. It was like a weird dream, it was like I was standing in the shower playing a gig, so another part of me took over and it became this tribal experience.

And the crowd was instantly four times as more into it, they were suddenly just loving it. Up until then it was a pretty ordinary gig. Once the rain started pissing down there was a connection between us and the audience, we were both in the same boat. That was one of the best festival experiences I’ve ever had. We only ended up playing for 20 minutes because they literally told us to get off stage because there was an electrocution danger. I was standing in the same puddle that the power was, next to my pedal board.

Well that’s pretty good really, I don’t think the Beatles played gigs any longer than 20 minutes back in the day.

Yeah, well they just turned it off on us! But up until then it was perfect.

So when, in your mind, does the era of Lonerism end and the era of Currents begin?

There’s no line you can draw, because I was writing songs for Currents while I was touring songs for Lonerism. I started writing songs for this album almost immediately after I finished the last album, so it’s impossible to say.

So you’re able to do what so many say they can’t – from speaking to musicians over the years – of being able to write on tour. There are the odd ones, but most find it incredibly hard because everything is so in the air and temporary when on the road…

Yeah, I don’t get that. You know, for me, the most inspiring time to write a song is when there’s so much shit going on, when you’re in this world of craziness. You get five minutes to yourself in a hotel room and that’s when the songs come flooding in. Because the songs are a way of dealing with the quiet, for my brain it’s a way to fill that void of silence. When life is cruisey and casual and relaxed and uneventful at home, there’s almost no need for your brain to think of songs. For me it’s when life is most volatile and temporary. It’s a way of soothing your brain into feeling comfortable because the outside world is so turbulent.

So in some ways it’s more than just about writing a tune, it’s more for a coping mechanism?

Exactly, it’s like therapy. It’s like lying down on a couch with a guy sitting next to me with a notepad, you know? For me that’s what the main purpose of it is, the melody and the chords are just the physical form of it and the medium for that.

So you don’t really have to think of a project or create an agenda? You’re just basically easing in and out of creative moments as you go and being tuned in enough to capture them.

Yeah, not even easing out of them, jolting in and out of them. For me the most creativity happens when you’re jolted into that, when you’re in some sort of crazy social environment and then you suddenly step outside and it’s suddenly silent. And you’re jolted into this silence and my brain suddenly spasms, and thinks of a melody to ease the transition. To be honest, I’ve never really known what it is.

Iggy Pop once said of living in Detroit that the factory sounds of the Motor City created a rhythm from which he could hear music within. Do you think it’s a similar thing with a noise on a flight or the shade of grey you see in a cloud?

Yeah, you know I worked at the mines for a couple of months when I was at uni. I was the one who had to put drill bolts onto the drill rig, and all the songs I wrote around that time were just this drone (laughs), kind of like a ’60s pop with an incessant drone to it. And I noticed that they were all in the same key, not that I was writing them all the time, just when I was next to the drill machine.

Even when I got back and I went to play it on my guitar I had to shift the key that was in my mind because it was halfway between two notes. It was a machine, it wasn’t tuned to a guitar. So when I got to the guitar I was like, ‘Oh shit, this is halfway between two notes’.

Given that you’re on a bit of a constant creative roll anyway, what were the songs on this album that made their presence known, whether they were the snatches of an idea or a more whole kind of thing?

I think Let It Happen was one of the first songs I wrote. My memory is so bad… I have the worst mental calendar in the world. I would not be able to tell you what-happened-when in anything that’s happened in my life in the last five years.

I’m sure it’s written down somewhere…

Someone else knows. My manager knows. It’s the same for me with writing songs, I can pinpoint exactly where I was when I wrote it, but I could not for the life of me tell you which came first and when they were. If I went to my computer and checked the date created that would tell me, but apart from that I wouldn’t be able to tell you.

Do you have a vague pre-plan for your songs or do they make themselves known and you work with them and there’s a certain push and pull?

Oh yeah, it’s one in the same. I’ve never once consciously decided to make a type of a song and gone with it. I couldn’t, I wouldn’t be able to finish it without completely disowning it. For me, if it’s contrived or if I say ‘I want to make this kind of song’ it always comes out bogged. I’ve never been able to decidedly make something; I have to wait until it naturally occurs.

Is there an instrument that you’ve favoured for composition?

No, for me instruments are just instruments, they’re just things you use to make the song. I’m good at drums, pretty average at keyboard, I don’t know…

I was going to ask about drums, there’s a lot of fascination out there for the drum work in Tame Impala. I remember Steve Malkmus (Pavement, The Jicks) in a 2012 interview with X-Press went out of his way to compliment the drumming on Lonerism. I’m curious in terms of drums as a compositional instrument; there’s certain flourishes you do that are a mixture of signature-yet-unexpected sounds.

For me if they’re not the most important instrument, they’re certainly the most expressive. I try to do drums last because for me that’s the instrument that’s most unbound by the rest of them. They govern their own section of the music, everything else is bound by everything else; the vocals are bound by the chords and the chords are bound by the bass.

All of them are linked but the drums just has to be a cool rhythm. Obviously the song dictates what rhythm it wants, but it’s the thing I spend the most time on and the thing I spend the most time mixing because it’s what defines the sound of the song more than anything else. I couldn’t tell you enough about how important drums are to me, it’s the first instrument I learnt.

When you’re in composition or recording them, do you ever stop to think of what the songs will be like ‘out there’ in the realm where people are hearing them or is it still very internalised when you’re doing that?

The most fruitful studio sessions are the ones where you’re detached from thinking about what people will think. If I ever start thinking too heavily about what people are going to think I usually take a break. That kind of shit only fucks with me.

When you say ‘what people think’, doing something like that Reddit AMA, when I guess you’re faced with a mass of what people think and what they want to know, what’s that like? I guess a lot of those things are a lot on social media, like if you’re looking at fans Facebook pages and see what people’s feelings are, but in something like that they’re thinking of you behind a screen answering their individual questions, but you’re seeing everything coming in in swarms about everything that you do, what’s something like that for you?

It was amazing; it was intense. I couldn’t step away from it. I went for like four hours going constantly, but it’s one of the most fulfilling moments that I’ve had. It was like the interview to end all interviews.

It was good, also, because I knew it was going straight to the people that wanted the answers. It wasn’t being filtered through the usual medium of interviews, which you know is the way it is, it’s cool. But it was straight from the source straight to the receiver, it felt so good to be able to speak freely and that was exactly how it was going to come across and there wasn’t going to be any bending of the words, or the inflection of how I’m talking, it went straight to the vein and it was very liberating. I’ve never felt so liberated in terms of doing interviews.

You’re following up your work on Mark Ronson’s Uptown Special album by doing guest vocals on his upcoming tour. What’s it like utilising abilities in someone else’s forum, wherein you are a part of it but it’s not about you, what do you take from that?

It’s what I always want but I’m never able to do, to be able to separate myself from Tame stuff. I’ve always wanted to be able to separate myself from that totally internal, closed-off record-making thing. But it’s so hard to do because I’ve got to trust in what I’m doing. But in terms of Mark’s album, he’s someone that I look up to and respect so it wasn’t hard to just hand myself over, and that’s kind of what it was, just giving my services of what I can do, whatever you think I can do I’ll do. So yeah, it was pretty satisfying.

In recent weeks the music world’s been talking about the money situation between Steve Pavlovic, Tame Impala and Universal. What’s it been like watching that situation explode?

Yeah well at this point I just see myself as a spectator like the rest. I pretty much know the same as what’s out there. I’m as interested as anyone else is, as to where it goes. Obviously having someone I’ve worked with that’s been so close to what we’ve been doing for so many years, it was so instrumental, to where I am now. It’s extremely melancholy to see all that’s happening.

But yeah, what’s happened has happened. For me, I’m not passionate about the outcome. When we heard there was money missing I wrote that off a long time ago, I assumed it was something that happened in the business. If you’re a sucker or if you don’t go chasing the money that you’ve earned, that’s what happens to you. The reason that the money wandered off is because I didn’t go looking for it, I didn’t reach out and say, ‘Hey, where’s my money gone?’ I just went, ‘Fuck it’.

So as naïve as I come across in saying that, in the end I don’t give a shit. I’m happy where I am. I’m doing what I’m doing and I’m allowed to do it and I’m grateful.

So with the album now released, how’s it all look into next year? Lots of touring?

Yeah, your guess is as good as mine. The touring will start back up again and that will ride its course. At that point I just hand myself over to whatever the world wants of me.

This excerpt originally appeared in Issue 1484 of X-Press Magazine, published on Thursday, July 22, 2015. Share your memories of this and other classic X-Press content by joining the Rewind Facebook group. Rewind: 40 Years of X-Press Magazine by Bob Gordon is on sale now in hardcover and softcover.

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