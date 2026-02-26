Tame Impala announce second Perth date on Deadbeat tour

Tame Impala have added new dates to their arena tour of Australia.

Kevin Parker—the songwriter, vocalist and multi-instrumentalist behind the project—revealed dates earlier this week, with the Deadbeat Tour kicking off in Brisbane and hitting Melbourne and Sydney before wrapping up at Perth’s RAC Arena on Saturday, October 24.

Today, due to popular demand, a new date has been added for Perth, with Tame Impala also set to perform on Sunday, October 25.

The announcement came alongside another new show date in Melbourne.

Tame Impala are touring in celebration of their fifth studio album, Deadbeat, which featured the hit singles Dracula, Loser and End of Summer—a track Parker won his first solo Grammy for in February for Best Dance/Electronic Recording.

Conceived across multiple locations over several years, Deadbeat was largely created between Fremantle and Parker’s studio, Wave House, in Injidup in the South West.

As a newly six-piece touring band, Tame Impala kicked off the Deadbeat tour internationally with 12 sold-out shows across North America last October and November, with a UK/European tour set to begin this April.

Joining Tame Impala on all Australian dates is fast-rising electronic artist, songwriter and producer Ninajirachi. Raised on NSW’s Central Coast, Nina had a massive 2025 following the release of her debut album, I Love My Computer, which took out top honours at the Australian Music Prize, NSW Music’s Breakthrough Artist Prize, two J Awards (including Album of the Year), and three ARIA Awards.

Tame Impala’s Deadbeat Tour hits RAC Arena on Saturday, October 24, and Sunday, October 25, 2026. Tickets are on sale Friday, February 27 from ticketek.com.au

Prev x