Kununurra saddles up for the Ord Valley Muster

Kununurra is saddling up for the Ord Valley Muster, with the iconic annual event returning to the Kimberley town from Friday, May 15, to Sunday, May 24.

Now a much-loved fixture for more than two decades, the Muster signals the start of the East Kimberley tourism season, bringing together live music, long-table luncheons, comedy, Indigenous culture, arts, fashion, a rodeo and a host of family-friendly events.

At Celebrity Tree Park in Kununurra, the Kimberley Moon Experience remains the festival’s centrepiece, headlined by some of Australia’s biggest names. This year’s lineup includes one of the country’s most powerful and enduring voices, Tina Arena, ARIA Award-winning indie rockers Boy & Bear and platinum-selling Indigenous artist Budjerah.

The 10-day program also features a wide range of outdoor experiences that showcase the region at its best, including the Purnululu 4WD Safari, Lake Argyle Sundown Soiree, The Gibb Challenge, Muster Afloat, Morning Brew on the Ord and more.

Other highlights across the program include Comedy in the Park, Corroboree Under the Stars, the Waringarri Textile Experience, Muster Idol and many more events.

The Ord Valley Muster runs in Kununurra and the East Kimberley region from Friday, May 15, to Sunday, May 24, 2026. Tickets are on sale now from ordvalleymuster.com

Prev x