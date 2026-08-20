Tackling break-ups, bots and bad luck in Day (After Day) In The Life Of The Useless

Black Swan State Theatre Company’s latest production, Day (After Day) In The Life Of The Useless, is a darkly humorous theatrical examination of break-ups, robotic overlords and what it means to live well. Written by Will O’Mahony, the play runs at Perth’s Heath Ledger Theatre from Saturday, August 29, to Sunday, September 20.

The story follows Pete, who, after a sudden split from his fiancée, turns to artificial intelligence for counsel. What follows is a bizarre chain of events, catastrophic developments and incredible bad luck as he struggles to keep up with a world that seems to be moving faster than his legs can run.

Day (After Day) In The Life Of The Useless is showing at Heath Ledger Theatre from Saturday, August 29, to Sunday, September 20, 2026. Tickets are on sale now from blackswantheatre.com.au

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