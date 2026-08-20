All-star comedian Mike E Winfield makes Australian debut

American stand-up comic Mike E Winfield debuts his comedy show in Australia and New Zealand this December.

Kicking off at The Rechabite in Perth on Tuesday, December 1, the five-show tour will take Winfield across Brisbane, Melbourne, Sydney and Auckland.

Known for his appearances in America’s Got Talent and America’s Got Talent: All Stars and The Late Last Show with David Letterman, Winfield brings a showcase of humour and unique perspectives down-under. Among his other accolades is an Emmy for Outstanding Guest Performer in a Digital Daytime Series for his work on Conversations In L.A and appearances on Comics Without Borders, The Arsenio Hall Show and Comedy Central’s Live At Gotham.

Mike E Winfield performs at The Rechabite on Tuesday, December 1, 2026. Tickets are on sale now from destroyalllines.com

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