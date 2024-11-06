Spring into Yagan Square market nights every Thursday in November

The heart of the city is set to come alive with markets, food and music this and every Thursday this month as Markets in the Square takes over Yagan Square on November 7, 14, 21 and 28, from 4.00pm to 8.00pm.

More than 30 market stalls will come together in an open-air atmosphere, giving Perth locals the opportunity to wander the vibrant showcase that includes handcrafted jewellery, artworks, fashion, beauty and homewares, as well as seasonal sweet treats and refreshing beverages.

Sample the pioneering spirits of Whipper Snapper Distillery and Coppertop Distillery and awaken the taste buds with quick savoury bites and artisan sweets, from the creamy classic spins of Billy Van Creamy to the innovative delights of Sweet Purpose Perth that everyone can enjoy, with gluten-free donuts on site!

Illuminate your evenings with Tropical Coco and Sakura Candle Australia, and stroll through the artistic alleys of Bailey’s Cabinet of Curiosities and the Foundation for Indigenous Sustainable Health, where every piece tells a story.

You can also find your new favourite item from a homegrown designer. For the fashion-forward and eco-conscious, Soula Activewear and Earthside Eco Bums offer chic solutions that say yes to style and sustainability; beauty meets eco-friendly innovation at Bunyip Hemp; and creativity with wearability collide at Teall Jewellery, wearJPW and Kaylala Jewelry.

There will also be live music throughout the month, with a line-up featuring Grayson on November 7, Anika on November 14, Asher-rose on November 21, and Eddy on November 28.

A variety of culinary delights and beverages are also available at vendors at Yagan Square, including The Shoe, Gangnam Korean BBQ, Hiss and Smoke Japanese, Street Eats Eatery, and a plethora of exciting new dining options within Stories’ many bars and restaurants.

Markets in the Square takes over Yagan Square on Thursday, November 7, 14, 21 and 28, 2024. For further details, visit the Yagan Square website and follow their Instagram and Facebook for updates.

