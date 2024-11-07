GRUB release gritty new single Ghost

Perth rockers GRUB are set to unveil their debut single Ghost on Friday, November 22.

Led by powerhouse Matilda Beales (songwriter, singer, guitarist) and backed by local legends Duncan Strachan (guitar and backing vocals), Mitch Macdonald (guitar and backing vocals), Edo Ekic (bass and backing vocals), and Peter Bibby (drums and backing vocals), the band are influenced by the sounds of Viagra Boys, Idles, Peep Tempel, and ACDC, writing songs that are inspired by “personal stories, trauma and mental health.”

Starting out with atmospheric and haunting screeches, Ghost transitions from eerie and intimate to grungy and unworldly with the introduction of punchy drums, rumbling bass and distorted guitars.

“This song was written during my recovery from cancer three years ago,” Beales shared. “I had spent a year in my home, on the couch, going through chemo and surgery. My body had changed so much; I was very thin, and when I looked in the mirror, I felt like I looked like a ghost, hence the title. I wrote the song, imagining myself as a ghoul in my home, scaring away the people out on the street.”

“But weirdly, I tried to take some power back in that feeling,” she added. “I love that the themes of the song are sad, but the sound is loud and punchy and aggressive. It is all very intentional.”

Recorded by Chad Blondel at Blondel Studios, the track features Carla Geneve as a guest on the recording, was mixed by Mitch Macdonald, and mastered by Mikey Young.

“The recording was super fun,” Beales added. “We recorded it live with only a couple of takes and let the master brain of Mitch Macdonald make it into a creepy, noisy experience.”

GRUB are set to take the new tune to the stage, supporting Lonesome Dove at The Bird on Friday, November 22. Symmetrical Dogs will also join them on the night for the double single launch.

While Ghost may be their first single, GRUB are no strangers to the live music scene, having supported the likes of Kill Devil Hills, Full Flower Moon Band, Psychedelic Porn Crumpets, Southern River Band, Last Quokka and more.

GRUB launch their new single Ghost with a live show supporting Lonesome Dove on Friday, November 22, 2024. For more info and to buy tickets, head to the Facebook event page.

