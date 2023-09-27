Sport, music and theatre: The best venues in Perth

Perth is a city that’s packed with performing arts and cultural venues of all shapes and sizes. No matter whether you want to dance the night away, watch athletes in their prime or unwind while enjoying an opera or a play, the city has something to offer you.

But, what are the city’s best venues? Let’s take a look.

Best venue for music: Magnet House

Perth has previously been a breeding ground for music legends like Stella Donnelly, Spacey Jane and Tame Impala. As a result, it’s unsurprising that the city is packed with amazing live music venues like The Sewing Room, Rosemount Hotel and The Ellington Jazz Club.

However, in our opinion, the pick of the bunch is Magnet House, which is a self-proclaimed ‘mecca of dance and diversity’ and affectionately known as ‘Maggies’. The most stunning feature of this incredible venue is the kinetic lighting system, which cost $1.5 million to create and install. It’s hard not to be in awe as you groove the night away on the glittering dancefloor.

In the past, acts like Chillinit, Boys Like Girls and The Chats have all performed here. If you love dance music, this is undoubtedly the place to be.

Best venue for theatre: The Regal Theatre

Although The Blue Room Theatre, His Majesty’s Theatre and Astor Theatre are all iconic Perth venues, we think that The Regal Theatre is the best venue for live theatre shows in Perth.

For more than 80 years now, The Regal Theatre has acted as a cultural hub and has successfully drawn artists and theatre producers from across the world. After all, great actors and dancers such as Ginger Rogers, Fred Astaire and John Cleese have all taken their turn at walking the boards here.

Added to this, the art deco building itself is magnificent and is almost worth the entry fee alone!

Best venue for sport: Perth Stadium

Perth Stadium, which is currently known as Optus Stadium, is a 70,000-capacity stadium located in Burswood.

Although it has hosted many major gigs and concerts, such as mammoth shows from the likes of Ed Sheeran, Taylor Swift and Coldplay, it is primarily a mecca for sport.

The Australian national rugby team, The Wallabies, have played several notable games at the stadium, including a game against England in 2022 and a Bledisloe Cup game against the All Blacks in 2019. Plus, it has also hosted soccer games featuring several English Premier League sides, as well as rugby league games and many cricket and AFL matches.

No matter what sport you like to watch, there’s sure to be a game at Perth Stadium to suit you. The ground will even host a WWE Premium Live Event in February 2024!

Thankfully, Perth is packed with so many great venues that it’s easy to find a spot you’ll love. You really can’t go wrong with any of the city’s options and you’ll undoubtedly find yourself spoilt for choice.

Prev x