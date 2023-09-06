A Teenager’s Tour of Columbus: New Discoveries in a Surprising City

As a teenager living in suburban Columbus, Ohio, I thought I knew everything there was to know about my city. I had grown up here, visited the main attractions like COSI and the Zoo countless times, and hung out at the local mall on weekends. But when my friends and I started driving and exploring on our own, I realized there was a whole side of Columbus I hadn’t experienced before. What I discovered surprised me – this city has far more to offer than I ever imagined.

Journey Begins

Our journey of discovery started simply enough – browsing through guides of lesser-known things to do in Columbus. To my astonishment, there were entire neighborhoods, public art displays, concert venues, and restaurants I’d never heard of. How could I have lived here my whole life and missed so much? Eager to start checking places off our list, my friends and I picked a Saturday and started our day downtown.

Our first stop was the North Market, a collection of local food vendors, cafes, and shops housed in a historic building. The sights and smells were amazing as we wandered past stalls of colorful fruits and vegetables, fresh breads, and unique global cuisine. We shared an order of spinach feta rolls, still warm from the oven, and a chocolate cannoli for dessert. The North Market showed me that beyond the chain restaurants I was used to, Columbus had a vibrant food scene.

Wandering outside, we stumbled upon alley murals depicting surreal nature scenes and quirky characters. Captivated by the artwork, we searched online for Columbus’ best murals. To our delight, vibrant public art was everywhere – splashed across downtown alleyways, the outer walls of restaurants and theaters, and even parking garages. The ARTEMESIA light installation at the Convention Center was mesmerizing, with pillars of rainbow light pulsing to music. I never realized our city supported such a thriving arts community.

As evening approached, we headed toward The Short North Arts District. Galleries and boutiques lined High Street, interspersed with statues, fountains, and benches. Street performers played guitar and danced as we walked. Just off High Street we discovered Goodale Park, an unexpected oasis with trees, trails, and even a pond. My friends and I sat on the grass and enjoyed ice cream from Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams, people-watching the mix of families, students, and artsy types.

Hungry again, we consulted our restaurant list and decided on fried chicken from The Eagle. The stylish, Southern-inspired eatery was packed with young professionals sipping craft cocktails. Outside, a live band played bluesy music in the parking lot. The juicy fried chicken, sides like mac and cheese and mashed potatoes, and chocolate chess pie for dessert left us stuffed. Who knew Columbus had such an amazing food and music scene?

Our final stop for the night was A&R Music Bar, a casual concert venue downtown. That evening’s lineup was all local indie bands I’d never heard of. The atmosphere was intimate with cool, old-school décor. We grabbed sodas, found seats near the stage, and enjoyed the music. Seeing live, original music being played in my own city made me proud of our vibrant arts community.

Where Do We Stay

To facilitate our weekend explorations, my friends and I decided to rent an Airbnb vacation rental downtown each time. Staying in a different artsy neighborhood added to our experience. Our first rental was a third floor apartment in Victorian Village with stylish, modern décor and big windows overlooking North High Street. In the Short North, we stayed in a two bedroom loft with exposed brick walls, tall ceilings, and local photography. It was amazing to wake up on a Saturday morning, walk outside, and immediately start discovering shops and cafes in a new part of town. Compared to staying at a generic hotel near the highway, these vacation rentals let us feel part of distinct communities. Chatting with our hosts gave us insight into upcoming events and recommendations off the beaten path. Renting unique vacation properties was an integral part of fully immersing ourselves in everything Columbus had to offer.

As we drove back home that night, I felt like I was seeing Columbus with fresh eyes. Beyond the suburbs and chain restaurants I was familiar with, there was a whole urban culture here I’d missed out on – art, cuisine, music, and diversity I never expected. I realized Columbus has distinct neighborhoods, people, and histories I wanted to continue exploring. Now when friends visited from out of town, I had a wealth of new activities to show them beyond the typical zoo and mall routine. Even better, I gained an appreciation for my hometown that I wish I’d discovered sooner.

Over the next few weekends, my friends and I continued to uncover surprising new layers of Columbus. We browsed the import shops and ate Somali food in Somali Village. The Book Loft in German Village was a 32-room bookstore in a former residence – I could browse for hours. We caught a foreign film at the historic Gateway Film Center downtown. Late night ramen bowls at Tensuke Market quenched our hunger after concerts. The city parks, from Schiller to Goodale to Franklin Park Conservatory, offered urban wilderness and garden oases.

With each new experience, I realized how much diversity and culture Columbus had to offer beyond my narrow teenage view. As I chatted with shop owners, artists, and other locals, I learned how Columbus was evolving. Formerly abandoned warehouses and factories were being transformed into breweries, artist collectives, and technology startups. Refugee and immigrant communities were sharing their cuisine, music, and traditions. Neighborhoods like Franklinton and Weinland Park, while still rough around the edges, pulsed with youthful energy and optimism. What had once been a dull Midwest city to me now felt alive with creativity and possibility.

My Thoughts

Here I was, a teenager who assumed I knew everything about my hometown already. Yet taking the time to explore Columbus with fresh eyes opened up a whole new world that changed how I saw my city. It made me excited to continue discovering the people, places, culture, and evolution that surrounded me. To any teenagers out there who think you’ve seen it all in your hometown, I encourage you to look again. Wander down new streets, talk to new people, browse less-visited neighborhoods, and sample new cuisine. There are wonders waiting around the corner and valuable lessons to learn, wherever you call home.

