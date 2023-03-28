South Summit hit new heights

Following the release of their EP Creatures in January, Perth indie rockers South Summit have continued to hit new heights this year with a new single, Just Like You, released on Thursday, March 9, plus a national tour that has seen them hitting stages right across the country. Ahead their return for the WA leg of the tour, with shows at Jack Rabbit Slim’s on Friday, April 14; The River, Margaret River, on Saturday, April 15; and at That’s So Lane, Geraldton, on Saturday, April 22, BRAYDEN EDWARDS caught up with the drummer Nathan Osborne to find out why it’s just the start of bigger things to come.

Congrats on the release of your EP Creatures, and your new single Just Like You. How does it feel to be taking this new music on the road? Have the tour plans been a long time coming?

Thank you! We are stoked to have the new EP and single out and about. It’s been great playing the new tunes around the country so far and seeing people singing along. The tour so far has been great as well, it’s taken a couple months of hard work to plan but we love the feeling of it all coming together on stage.

Any particular tour highlights so far? Or anywhere you already can’t wait to visit again?

Playing a sold out show in Sydney was sick! One of the best shows we’ve had outside of WA so far. One of our biggest highlights of any tour is coming back to the hometown of Perth. There’s nothing like the home crowd, they always deliver and we can’t wait for our show in Perth at Jack Rabbit Slim’s on April 14.

Travelling wasn’t even on the cards for us West Australians for most the past few years, but South Summit definitely managed to build a big fan base regardless! How have you felt about the response from your fans, or the public in general, about the music you have released so far?

Always a pleasure seeing people from the other side of the country frothing our tunes! We’ve hit hard to try and market our music to as many people as possible so it’s great to see people from our social media coming through to live shows and showing the love. We love all the little communities we are starting the build over there and just can’t wait to keep playing more over east. We’ve got plans to head back soon so we can’t wait until then!

Take us back to when you were first jamming the songs on this EP… What was the vibe like at the time and do you feel that came through in the feel or the content of the songs?

We actually wrote the EP over a long period of time, about 18 months actually. So it was a very long process. Each song was jammed, fleshed out and written without knowing the end goal, but we felt an EP was a fitting way to tie all the songs together. As for the overall vibe of the record, it’s got a bit of everything. It’s got rock, indie, alternative, a bit of chill stuff like reggae, but can get anthemic and huge at times. Just music that we enjoy and hope this follows through with our listeners. It basically shows our songwriting progress over these past two years and we’re stoked with how it’s come out to be honest.

How about your new single Just Like You, which you released earlier this month? How would you say it’s different from what you released before and is that indicative of how your sound is developing?

Just Like You is the start of a new chapter, kicking off a bigger project that’s coming later on this year. A lot more fresh music on the way! The song itself is a bit more universal, upbeat and positive, something that we haven’t really delved deeply into a lot before. We love how it came out thought. However, we have a lot more music coming that’s different still, we never like to write two songs the same. We aren’t sticking to one genre and we’ve got plenty more to come soon. Glad you’re frothing the tune though!

What’s next after this tour? Anything else coming up we can look out for?

We’re always planning more stuff. Keeping the ball rolling with new music and new shows. Bigger and better shows in places we’ve never played before, and some big bucket list festivals are also on the cards too! The rest of 2023 is gong to be big for South Summit.

