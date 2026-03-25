Silversun Pickups bring their Tenterhooks Tour down under

GRAMMY Award-nominated Los Angeles quartet Silversun Pickups are set to return down under for the first time in fourteen years, celebrating the release of their new studio album, Tenterhooks.

The band’s upcoming Tenterhooks Tour is set to kick off at Astor Theatre on Tuesday, July 21, then head to Adelaide, Brisbane, Hobart, Melbourne and Sydney.

The acclaimed rockers will be joined on the tour by New Zealand indie-rock band Coast Arcade.

The band unveiled their seventh studio album, Tenterhooks, in February this year via New Machine Records. The electrifying new album features a 10-track collection, including singles The Wreckage, New Wave and Long Gone.

Fans can expect to hear Silversun Pickups play tracks from the new album, as well as fan favourites from the band’s discography, such as Lazy Eye, Panic Switch and Circadian Rhythm (Last Dance).

Formed in 2000, Silversun Pickups broke through with their 2006 album Carnavas, which was certified gold before the standout single Lazy Eye achieved platinum-certified success. Off the back of their 2009 release, Swoon, the band earned themselves a GRAMMY nomination for Best New Artist in 2010.

Renowned for their electrifying live shows, Silversun Pickups have performed on some of the world’s biggest festival stages, including Coachella, Lollapalooza and Osheaga, while touring alongside major acts such as Foo Fighters, Nine Inch Nails, OK Go and Wolfmother.

Silversun Pickups bring their Tenterhooks Tour to Astor Theatre on Tuesday, July 21, 2026. Tickets are on sale Tuesday, March 31, from destroyalllines.com

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