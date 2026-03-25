Fremantle’s flagship winter music festival makes its ARRIVAL for 2026

The second edition of Fremantle’s flagship winter music festival, ARRIVAL, is set to return for 2026, hitting The Naval Store, Wyola Club, the Buffalo Club and a river cruise on the Derbal Yerrigan (Swan River) from Wednesday, May 27, to Saturday, June 6.

The non-profit music festival will be headlined by Asheville’s generational indie trailblazers Wednesday; avant-pop Welsh visionary Cate Le Bon; and London post-punk iconoclasts Dry Cleaning.

Experimental pop group Chanel Beads, ambient techno trio Purelink, Arnhem Land’s Drifting Clouds and Kaytetye producer and DJ RONA. will also hit the stage, with additional performances from Berlin-based multi-instrumentalist Oren Ambarchi, Nicholas Allbrook with his new outfit Walrus and local favourites Smol Fish, Bad Whip and more.

The second year of ARRIVAL will see exploratory label Tone List collaborate with institutional queer party Smoked Trout; Radio Temponara host Montana’s new communal party Kindred Spirits; and the creation of a new festival-within-a-festival, Fever Dream, where trip hop, death metal, ambient and noise meet.

ARRIVAL festival aims to bridge the Western Australian gap of the winter national touring circuit, offering a music programme of international, national and local alternative artists with high-quality music events. Last year’s inaugural edition featured sold-out performances from Jessica Pratt, DIIV, Mount Kimbie and more.

Check out the full lineup below:

Wednesday, May 27

Purelink w/ Mei Saraswati at Wyola Club

Thursday, May 28

Cate Le Bon w/ No Bride at The Naval Store

Friday, May 29

Wednesday w/ Smol Fish + Symmetrical Dogs at The Naval Store

Saturday, May 30

Drifting Clouds w/ Bad Whip + Agapantha at Wyola Club

Sunday, May 31

Kindred Spirits Boat Party w/ Bridget Small, B2B Nick Ure + Montana B2B Nape

Sunday, May 31

Wax’o Paradiso + RONA. w/ YESNA at The Naval Store

Monday, June 1

Oren Ambarchi w/ Pale Ribbons Tossed Into The Dark at Wyola Club

Wednesday, June 3

Chanel Beads w/ Blood Knows at The Naval Store

Thursday, June 4

Fever Dream w/ Alias Error, AFfIRMATIONS, Bort Sampson, T3YOID + Dreamspeed at Wyola Club

Friday, June 5

Smoked Trout at Buffalo Club

Sat June 6, 2026

Dry Cleaning w/ Walrus: Nicholas Allbrook & Friends at The Naval Store

ARRIVAL festival hits The Naval Store, the Wyola Club, the Buffalo Club and a river cruise on the Derbal Yerrigan from Wednesday, May 27, to Saturday, June 6, 2026. Tickets are on sale now from arrivalfestival.com

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