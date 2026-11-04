Sevendust bring ONE Australia Tour to Perth

US hard rockers Sevendust have announced they are returning down under in 2027.

The five-piece will begin the tour at Astor Theatre on Monday, February 15, before continuing in Brisbane, Sydney and Melbourne.

Brisbane prog metal outfit Caligula’s Horse will join the band on all tour dates.

The tour arrives following the release of Sevendust’s 15th studio album ONE in May via Napalm Records.

Fans can expect singles from the new album, such as Unbreakable, Is This The Real You, Threshold and more on stage.

Across their career, Sevendust have released fourteen studio albums, scored three Top 15 debuts on the Billboard 200, earned a Grammy Award nomination for Best Metal Performance and have amassed hundreds of millions of streams.

Sevendust hit Astor Theatre on Monday, February 15, 2027. Tickets go on sale Wednesday November 11 from destroyalllines.com

Prev x