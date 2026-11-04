Pollen festival springs to life in North Fremantle

Live music festival Pollen returns to North Fremantle this month, taking place at Port Beach Brewery on Saturday, November 14.

NSW rock trio Skeggs (pictured) will headline the event, with Letters To Lions, Adam Newling and more also set to perform on stage.

Check out the full lineup below:

Skeggs

Letters To Lions

Adam Newling

Spici Water

Rodney Starfish

Pollen festival hits Port Beach Brewery on Saturday, November 14, 2026. For more info and to buy tickets head to tickets.oztix.com.au

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