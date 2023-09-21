Romantic comedy of errors ‘Salted Pretzels’ announces Australian premiere

Described as “a romantic comedy of errors,” the Australian premiere of Salted Pretzels is coming to The Blue Room Theatre from Tuesday, October 3 to Saturday, October 21.

Written by queer First Nations young artist Cezera Critti-Schnaars, the piece is delivered by a diverse and enthusiastic team ranging from graduates (Ray Teakle, Charli Strickland, Jolene Whibley, Grace Crogan) and emerging creatives (Cezera Critti-Schnaars, Tristan McInnes, Jess Nyanda Moyle) to established artists (Maitland Schnaars, Kate Mulvany, Emily McLean) for a collaborative exchange of experiences, knowledge, and passion across creative generations.

“Salted Pretzels is a testament to the excellence of contemporary First Nations-led theatre – work that is complex, funny, awkward, layered, diverse, and real,” said Kingdom-Barron, Program Manager at The Blue Room Theatre.

Under an initiative with The Blue Room Theatre to support First Nations led work, Salted Pretzels has further partnered with the Fulcrum Agency, the Fremantle Foundation, and Block Branding to build on The Blue Room Theatre’s Community Engagement Program. With backing from ASSets, and Propel Youth Arts, an honorarium for Salted Pretzels has been established to support migrant and refugee youth in the local arts scene.

Suitable for ages 13 and up, Salted Pretzels is a heart-bursting modern celebration of identity and self-discovery that interrogates the complexities of falling in love during the messiest, and saltiest, of times.

Salted Pretzels is showing at The Blue Room Theatre from Tuesday, October 3 to Saturday, October 21, 2023. For more info and to buy tickets, head to blueroom.org.au

