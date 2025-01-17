For many, science topics aren’t notorious for their entertainment and comedic value, but Perth comedian Robyn Perkins is flipping the script on the genre at this year’s Perth Fringe Festival with a new iteration of Comedy for the Curious: 2025. Touting new topics and new special guests and experts, the show opens on Wednesday, January 29, and runs until Sunday, February 9, at Brass Monkey Hotel and The Laugh Resort, with tickets on sale now. BEC WELDON sat down with Robyn Perkins to talk all things science, comedy and conspiracy theories!

Hi Robyn, thanks for joining us! You’re a staple of the Fringe festival season. How does it feel to be returning for 2025 with such a full array of shows?

I think I am excited! I have a bunch of new shows which I am so excited for, so that is always nerve-wracking! My topics for Comedy for the Curious can be quite polarising.

My solo show is almost entirely off the cuff, and my kids show is now a double act. It will be fun…and a lot!

You’re combining science and stand-up comedy in Comedy for the Curious: 2025. Tell us about the show and its format.

At its core, the show brings together experts and comedians to discuss various topics about human behaviour. It is part stand-up and part panel show.

The guest comedians perform stand-up comedy on the subject. I do a science comedy summary of my findings—also on topic—and the second half of the show is a panel chat between myself, the comedian and the expert.

Each year, I bring two different topics to Fringe World. This year, one show looks at competitiveness and why we are so competitive. The other show is about the psychology of conspiracy theories. While there is a strong science throughline, it is accessible to everyone with a curious mind.

You’re bringing two new topics to the show: competitiveness and conspiracy theories, both very prevalent in the zeitgeist! What inspired these new topics?

I think human behaviour is fascinating, and really, I started the show to learn more about why I am the way I am. So across its life, I have explored topics like confidence, fear, happiness, personality, and more.

In that, I am super competitive. In Melbourne, I made a couple of comedians stay up until 5 am to finish a game of Monopoly, and afterwards I figured… maybe I need to figure out why I am so competitive!

As for the psychology of conspiracy theories… it is a hot topic right now. The world is very polarised, and misinformation is playing a big role in why that is happening. I think it is important to understand why people believe in conspiracy theories. If nothing else, it should spark some interesting conversation at the show.

Comedy for the Curious started online in 2020 from your home in London. Tell us about the evolution of the show and its format.

It originally started because I wanted to figure out more about myself. I wanted to “do life better.” It used to be just comedians.

However, in the past year or so, I have been bringing in experts in the topics, which has added real depth to the chat. We have had a variety of experts, including psychologists, geneticists, professional athletes, evolutionary biologists, and even a professor of medieval studies.

You’ve toured this show around the UK and international festivals over the last few years, including the Edinburgh Fringe, Adelaide Fringe, Fringe World, Brighton Fringe, Cambridge Science Festival (USA), and Shaftesbury Fringe. How does the show change as you move between countries and cultural contexts?

To be honest, biology is pretty universal. Of course comedic references will change from country to country, but the show is pretty consistent, unlike my other shows!

Tell us about a particularly memorable panel discussion or moment from one of the Comedy for the Curious: 2025 shows.

Last year in Perth, we were covering the topic of confidence and imposter syndrome. During the chat, someone stood up, but instead of asking a question, just thanked the panel and mentioned how great the discussion was and how she wished more people, especially kids, could hear the discussion on confidence.

The audience member was moved to tears. I know I am probably not explaining it well, but it was a really special moment that someone was moved to tears…positive tears.

Talking about conspiracy theories as a topic, what conspiracy theory would you say interests you—or potentially convinces you—the most?

Oh, this may be controversial! I like the fun, harmless ones—like that the moon doesn’t exist and is, instead, a hologram. The technology alone to do that is intense!

I am also super intrigued by the really far-out ones, like lizard humanoids are roaming the Earth. To be honest, these are why I started writing the show, because I wanted to know how so many people can get to a place where they’re thinking, ‘that is definitely a hologram.’

As for any I believe, well…that is a much longer discussion. I’d say, while we haven’t seen aliens in the way we imagine them in the movies, it would make sense that there is life outside of planet Earth. I know that is pretty tame!

Competitiveness is an interesting topic. What game, sport, or situation brings out a competitive streak in you?

Everything! I played competitive sports from the age of 5 years old. My family’s love language is board games. And my dad’s motto growing up was, ‘winning isn’t everything; it’s the only thing.’

But in my defence, I think I just like playing games. I promise I like playing even if I lose! I think…

You’re a marine biologist turned comedian! Do you have a particularly good—or terrible—fish joke?

I have a horrible snail joke about the pandemic, if that counts?

I think the animals that had it easiest during the pandemic must have been snails. They could do anything.

Everyone in charge: “You must stay at home!”

Snails: “I AM!”

You also have other shows at this year’s festival. Can you tell us about those?

I have three other shows. I have a kids’ version of Comedy for the Curious, which is all about animals! It is with Perth local jazz musician Gavin Nicklette. It is a different format, as instead of a panel chat, it includes a few games and songs. It is on at The Belgian Beer Café, from Jan 28 to Feb 3.

I also have my solo, 10,001 Ideas, whose entire structure is made by the audience asking me questions, and I promise to tell the truth.

Finally, I have my international game show: ABROAD with Andrew Silverwood.

Do you have a favourite science fact or a most controversial science opinion?

My favorite science fact is that the Spanish Newt, to defend itself, will turn its rib 90 degrees, stick it through its chest, and stab its predator! How cool is that?!

I also have really cool facts about nudibranchs, but you’d have to go to the solo show or kids’ show to find out.

There is a huge array of comedy shows at this year’s festival. What would you say to audiences to encourage them to see the show?

For comedy in general: There is nothing quite like live comedy. What happens in that show, you won’t ever see again. Those people. Those reactions. Also, laughter is so good for your mental health!

If you are nervous as to who to see, go to a compilation show, see a variety of acts, and then pick someone you like and see their solo show. The Laugh Resort at The Shoe does 9 at 9 every Wednesday, which is great for this.

Also, if you are scared of being picked on, honestly, you won’t be. If you are really petrified, as long as you sit in row three or more, the comedian can’t even see you. But for 99.9% of us, our goal is not to make fun of you. It is to tell our jokes.

Why should you see my show? It is unlike everything else out there and has the best of everything: a variety of acts, with comedians and experts, performing both club jokes as well as thoughtful material, all in one show about why we are the way we are… What is not to love?!

Oh, and it’s in an air-conditioned room. I probably should have started with that!

Comedy for the Curious: 2025 is showing on select dates from Wednesday, January 29 until Sunday, February 9, at Brass Monkey Hotel and The Laugh Resort, with tickets on sale now.

