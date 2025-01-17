Journey through the rhythms, stories and cultures of the Indian Ocean with Island Rhapsodies

Stepping back onto the Fringe World stage for 2025, award-winning group Salama return with a dance and music-infused journey through the captivating rhythms, stories, and cultures of the Indian Ocean Islands. Blending traditional Creole melodies with contemporary beats, Island Rhapsodies hits The Courtyard at the State Theatre Centre of WA on Friday, January 24, and Saturday, January 25—with tickets on sale now. BEC WELDON sat down with Salama leader Dr. Muriel Hillion to talk about how every note and movement in the performance tells a story of emancipation, womanhood, and childhood.

Hi Muriel, thank you so much for joining us! Salama is returning to Fringe World after an award-winning season in 2023. How does it feel to be back for 2025?

It feels incredible to be back at Fringe World! The energy and support we received in 2023 were overwhelming, and we’re so excited to share something new with audiences in 2025. Island Rhapsodies is a project that’s deeply personal to us, and we can’t wait to bring its rhythms, stories, and movement to life on this vibrant stage.

Salama is presenting Island Rhapsodies, a music- and dance-infused journey through the rhythms and tales of the Indian Ocean islands—tell us more!

Island Rhapsodies is a mesmerising journey through the diverse and vibrant cultures of the Indian Ocean islands. It’s a celebration of our shared histories, rhythms, and voices.

It was inspired by our 2024 Indian Ocean Territories Tour organised by CircuitWest Inc. Through music and dance, we share the stories of resilience, empowerment, and joy that define the islands.

It’s a show that moves between past and present, blending traditional and contemporary elements in a way that feels both unique and universal.

The show celebrates tales of emancipation, womanhood, and childhood. What was the significance of these themes to the show?

These themes are at the heart of the Indian Ocean islands’ stories. Emancipation reflects the journey from oppression to freedom, which resonates deeply in the history of these islands. Womanhood highlights the strength, creativity, and nurturing spirit of women, who are the backbone of our cultures. Childhood represents innocence, discovery, and the importance of passing on traditions to future generations. Together, these themes weave a rich tapestry that connects us all.

A lot of the music in the show is original. Can you tell us about the writing process for those?

The writing process was a journey in itself. Each song was born from stories of my childhood, situations and people I encountered, rhythms we rediscovered, and the emotions tied to the histories of the islands.

Collaboration was key—our band members brought their personal and cultural influences, creating a sound that’s truly authentic and deeply rooted in the traditions of the Indian Ocean. The songs are as much about storytelling as they are about rhythm, and each piece feels like its own celebration.

Salama is a high-energy music and dance group featuring performers from a variety of Indian Ocean nations. Can you tell us about how the company formed?

Salama was born towards the end of my studies at WAAPA, driven by a desire to share the music, dance, and stories of the Indian Ocean islands I had been academically engaged with for years. It began as a small group of like-minded artists with a shared passion for Maloya and Sega—genres that are deeply central to our identities.

Over time, it has grown into a dynamic ensemble of performers from Réunion Island, Mauritius, Seychelles, Mali, Guinea, Benin, South Africa, New Caledonia, Sri Lanka, India, France, and Australia, each contributing their unique artistry to create something truly special.

Salama pioneered the sharing of Maloya in Australia. What is the significance of Maloya, and how is it represented in your show?

Maloya is more than music—it’s a heritage, a voice, and a connection to our ancestors. It originated from the enslaved communities on Reunion Island and became a way to express resilience and resistance.

In Island Rhapsodies, but also in everything we do, Maloya is represented not just as a rhythm but as a movement, a feeling, and a story. We honour its roots while showcasing how it continues to evolve as a living, breathing art form.

Why is it important for audiences who might not be familiar with Maloya, or the significance of Indian Ocean islands and their cultures, to see the show?

This show is an invitation to discover something extraordinary, with Auslan interpretation included on Saturday, 25th of January. The Indian Ocean islands are brimming with history, culture, and creativity, yet they remain unfamiliar to many.

Island Rhapsodies seeks to bridge that gap, offering audiences an opportunity to experience the beauty, resilience, and diversity of these islands. It’s more than just a performance—it’s a gateway to a world of captivating stories and rhythms that will leave you inspired.

What do you hope audiences take away from the experience of watching the show?

I hope audiences leave feeling moved, inspired, and connected. Island Rhapsodies is a celebration of resilience and the beauty of cultural exchange.

I want people to feel the pulse of the music, the vibrancy of the dance, and the power of the stories. Most importantly, I hope they leave with a newfound appreciation for the richness of the Indian Ocean islands and the universal threads that connect us all. And above all, I hope the audience has fun with us!

Island Rhapsodies hits The Courtyard at the State Theatre Centre of WA on Friday, January 24, and Saturday, January 25, 2025. Tickets are on sale now from fringeworld.com.au

