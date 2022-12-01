RIP CHRISTINE MCVIE Fleetwood Mac singer-songwriter dies aged 79



Fleetwood Mac vocalist, songwriter and keyboard player Christine McVie has died aged 79.

The band announced her death on social media on Wednesday, saying “there are no words to describe our sadness at the passing of Christine McVie.”

“She was truly one-of-a-kind, special and talented beyond measure,” the statement read. “She was the best musician anyone could have in their band and the best friend anyone could have in their life.”

Born in the UK in 1943, McVie joined Fleetwood Mac in 1970. Alongside fellow singer-songwriters Stevie Nicks and Lindsey Buckingham, McVie was a constant presence in a band known for line-up changes and personal conflicts.

Formed in 1967, Fleetwood Mac were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1998. The group’s 1977 album Rumours sold over 40 million copies worldwide, making it one of the best-selling albums of all time.

