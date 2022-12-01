GRAND CASUAL High Times Weekender



Esperance trio Grand Casual are set to hit the road this month on their High Times Weekender tour.

The run of live shows kicks off at Clancy’s Fremantle on Friday, December 9; before hitting The Bird on Saturday, December 10; and wraps up at Clancy’s Dunsborough on Sunday, December 11.

Grand Casual will be joined by Mr Ratcliff for all three shows, Ezra Tide and Fieldsy for the Fremantle show, and Odlaw and Dolce Blue for the Northbridge gig at The Bird.

Never ones to shy away from a road trip, Grand Casual toured as far as WA’s north west last year celebrating the release of their recent single Spaced. “The run of eight shows was accompanied by a whole promo campaign that saw band members dressed in space suits,” said Grand Casual vocalist Kyron Smithson. “We quickly realised they were way too hot to wear live.”

This year has also had plenty of highlights for the group, including a show supporting the Psychedelic Porn Crumpets, “playing what I believe was the first band show at Gage Roads Fremantle.”

Plus after four consecutive nominations, the group also recently took out WAM Regional Act of the Year in the 2022 WAMAwards.

Speaking of how this ‘weekender’ tour will be different from the last time they hit our part of the country, there was plenty to reveal. “Cooper (guitar) no longer cleans windows, I no longer need to pay for hair cuts, Joe (drums) is missing a front tooth,” said Smithson.

“Aesthetics aside, I feel with our new tunes we are experimenting further with sound and effects, plenty of atmospheric stuff going on. We also have the number one hype man in WA John Ratcliff,” who is joining them for all three shows. “He’s joined us on stage a few times recently, New Years at the Beer Farm he rolled through five consecutive attire alterations, also mopped a little sweat from my brow. My missus also seems to be spending more time on stage, just generally dancing.”

The return to touring comes ahead of a set at Esperance festival There Goes The Sun on Saturday, January 21, which also features WA acts New Talk, Your Girl Pho, Dr Tasty and more.

Grand Casual will then play seven shows across three consecutive summer weekends in Esperance, the Goldfields, Fremantle and the South West before heading back to the studio in March to record a new EP.

Grand Casual play Clancy’s Fremantle on Friday, December 9 (with pre-sale tickets on sale now); The Bird on Saturday, December 10; and Clancy’s Dunsborough on Sunday, December 11, 2022. For more info and to buy tickets, head to grandcasual.com/gigs