Review: ‘Where Water Once Was’ at Blue Room Theatre

Where Water Once Was at Blue Room Theatre

Wednesday, June 14, 2023

7/10

Writing and directing newcomer Evan Rickman certainly made an impression with their debut play Where Water Once Was at the Blue Room.

Blending, and confronting head-on ideas of family trauma, loss and anxiety, interwoven around contemplations of natural disaster and the Anthropocene, Where Water Once Was offered an emotionally charged glimpse into the life of the Kellys, a family of two adult children, who grapple with the gradual loss of their mother to dementia, and their childhood home to environmental factors.

Throughout the play, the technical and design elements behind the set, lighting and sound were constantly impressive and meaningful and certainly an opportunity for greater immersion into the narrative itself. Particularly in sound and lighting, the thoughtful evocation of the physical encroaching of the outside world, into the Kelly’s vulnerable indoor, domestic world was masterful.

Boasting a cast of talented Western Australian performers, particular commendations must go to Zane Alexander, who carried much of the emotional labour of the show, slowly descending into a state of madness and paranoia as his childhood and sense of self begins to crumble, literally, with the walls of his home. Likewise, Kingsley Judd’s performance as ‘Alf’, the Kelly’s conspiracy consumed neighbour was entertaining and endearing, and grounded several unrealised moments of overly overt emotionality with humour.

There were often moments where dialogue came across as unnatural in its delivery, usually with ‘normal’ lines being delivered with an oddly comedic tone, appearing as forced ‘banter’. However, the overall relationships between the characters felt genuine, and it was great to see the melding of performers of various ages, giving the play a more nuanced sense of authenticity and representation.

While the script itself was certainly intelligently written, it occasionally fell victim to cliché and pacing issues, that disrupted the flow of the narrative. At times, it felt as though the narrative was trying to tie in too many ideas and focuses for commentary, resulting in some of its deeper meanings becoming lost amid competing storylines and themes.

Overall, Where Water Once Was was a strong debut by Evan Rickman, and an overall entertaining piece of theatre. Punters drawn to contemporary theatre with interesting ideas and great design elements will certainly enjoy this new play.

BEC WELDON

