Review: Disney on Ice presents 100 Years of Wonder at RAC Arena

Disney on Ice presents 100 Years of Wonder at RAC Arena

Thursday, June 15, 2023 8/10 The real magic of Disney on Ice presents 100 Years of Wonder is watching it through a child’s eyes. Watch jaws drop as Belle twirls through the air. Hear the squeals of delight as Olaf emerges. The gasps of awe at Ariel’s triple jumps. Through their eyes, it is magic. For adults, it is an excellent study of skills and logistics. Of course, the athleticism and skating skills are impressive. Add on top the complex group dance numbers, equipment movement, audio timing, and special effects worthy of a big Broadway production; it is a feat of logistical excellence. Its single biggest letdown is the lack of live music. With the entire production pre-recorded, it misses the buzz and beauty of live music.

Disney on Ice

The basic plot is that Captain Hook has locked Tinkerbell in a lantern, and only by collecting magical objects… Aladdin’s Lamp, Belle’s Enchanted Rose etc… can she be freed. Each magical item involves introducing beloved Disney characters for a song and dance number. For those concerned their little one wouldn’t sit still for the 1 hour and 45 min run time, there is plenty of audience involvement including shouting answers, drumrolls, and a Mexican wave. For those who saw Disney on Ice as a child (it has been around since 1986), it has levelled up its tricks. No longer just ice skating, it has introduced trampolines, acrobats, electric skateboards, aerial silks and more. The runner-up most impressive tricks went to the team of stunt jumpers (dressed as Frozen’s ice carvers) who flipped, jumped and flew up ice skate-park ramps. The best-in-show stuntmen were the two Coco performers who balanced atop sway poles to bend back and forth in synchronised twirls. Special mention to the team of Toy Story’s green army men skating down ice slides.

Disney on Ice