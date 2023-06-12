Review: Weyes Blood at Rechabite

Weyes Blood at Rechabite

w/ Nicholas Allbrook

Friday, June 9, 2023 Weyes Blood, the moniker for Portland-based singer-songwriter Natalie Mering, is an artist whose reputation precedes her. After stints early in her career in the noise rock scene, Mering as Weyes Blood slowly transitioned to an inimitable brand of folky chamber pop that sounds like Karen Carpenter running a Catholic Mass. Her 2019 release Titanic Rising was critically acclaimed and one of our albums of the year. Her 2020 appearance at Perth Festival left a lasting impression, with some attendees on this night no doubt hopeful for a repeat performance. There were certainly worse ways to wait it out than Nicholas Allbrook. Already a Perth legend at this point, Allbrook himself needs no introduction but this set was a refreshing update on his solo work as he played a selection of tracks his latest LP Mangenese. Allbrook’s beloved flute was at his side but used sparingly, played more for fun as he opened with it and then played a snip of Jethro Tull to punctuate a joke. The set was largely contained to keys and guitar, Allbrook’s newer material slower-paced than the latest Pond effort but retaining that same patina of louche decadence. Commodore, with its huge melody, was a great early track highlighting Allbrook’s pop instincts. Peace of Mind was a lurching dance number performed with aplomb, followed by a big ballad in Manganese with was set against spare keyboards and a jokey scat solo in place of the flute. The highlight was the closing salvo of Jackie and Parody of a Sharehouse. The former was Allbrook in full flight, his inflections recalling David Bowie at points. Although a tad short the set served as an Allbrook almanac, as one of Perth’s prodigal sons continues to fine hone his brand of decadent eighties rock dipped in a vat of acid.

Nicholas Allbrook

After the break The Rechabite was at capacity as Weyes Blood reared to go. Mering was raised in a deeply religious household, and while her misgivings towards dogmatic Christianity solidified by her early teens it nevertheless left an impact on her music. Weyes Blood is spiritual music, with Mering remarking before on the magnificence of the church and choir as sheer edifice. This played out live, all in attendance paying respects to the altar of Weyes Blood. With the soft white stage lighting backlighting her caped, flowing white dress, Mering looked ethereal as she jumped straight into It’s Not Me, It’s Everybody. It was a frontrunning choice, as the title track of Weyes Blood’s latest LP from last year. It was also, as expected, pitch perfect. Children of the Empire, equally melodic and epic, came next. The way that not just Mering’s voice but the orchestral sound of the band carried into a live setting was an unforgettable aspect of her 2020 Perth Festival performance. Perhaps due to the acoustics of an enclosed and packed out setting, the sound did not carry quite as well this time. It was nevertheless extraordinary though. Mering’s voice again sounded as if pulled straight from the record. Backing tracks were used sparingly but the band’s backing vocals and harmonisation, alongside the layered chords laid down by keys, created a spacious atmosphere that captured the Weyes Blood studio sound to a startling degree.

Weyes Blood

A Lot’s Gonna Change saw this rich sound in full flight, another huge track coming early. With its slide guitar and symphonic, Mellotron-ey synth whooshes, this was pure musical cinema. God Turned Me Into a Flower was a change of pace, a slow burn which unfurls into a solemn hymn in its latter half. It was paired against backing projections from documentarian Adam Curtis. Composed of split-second snips of archival footage, it evoked a sepia-toned vision of nuclear family America, but snatches of darker vision (riots, crimes, war and violence) hinted at something amiss. It was here that the smarts of the track sequencing became apparent. Where there was tension, there was release in the form of Andromeda, arguably Weyes Blood’s biggest tune. Here it was in all its chamber pop glory with Mering’s vocal in full flight, the harmonies pitch perfect, and its wistful slide guitar riff ever powerful. Grapevine followed in another tactful bit of sequencing as we reduced to bare bones, just Mering and her guitar initially, before the keyboards slowly came in.

Weyes Blood