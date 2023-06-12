Review: Cerrone at Mojos

Cerrone at Mojos

w/ DJ Larry D, Charlie Bucket, Ningaloo Records

Monday, June 5, 2023 Among the ranks of dance music pioneers, France’s Cerrone stands tall. He may not be as immediately associated with mainstream disco as a BeeGees or Village People, nor quite hold the cult pioneer status of a Giorgio Moroder, but Cerrone was arguably just as important as either in the development of the genre. The man’s run of records from 1976-85 were both popular in Europe and seminal Euro-Disco documents – the kind of lush, sleek, at times mechanical grooves that went on to inform all that came after, from the French House of Daft Punk to the soulless sturm und drang of techno. The venue was moved a few days beforehand from Freo.Social to Mojos. Any worries regarding the venue change were gradually dispelled with every punter spilling in, as the tighter surrounds presented the kind of intimate and sweaty atmosphere suited a night of hedonistic grooves. Local DJs DJ Larry D and Dancing in Space co-founder and all-round disco specialist Charlie Bucket were a natural choice, and they warmed up the crowd with a set of disco deep-dives. The set ran the gamut from soul-inflected vintage disco (Disco Maniac by Tirogo segueing into a Fela Kuti cut) to some choice modern remixes, such as a double of You Can’t Hide from Yourself and Right My File from house tastemaker Dimitri from Paris.

Cerrone

Once the grooves began there no downtime, with the tunes continuing right up until the man himself positioned himself behind the decks. With a shock of pure white hair, sunglasses and an air of detached European cool, Cerrone was a walking advertisement for the longevity of having a good time. At 71 years old he showed no sign of slowing down, his mixing solid throughout all. He kept the crowd in the palm of his hand and looked to be having a cracker of a time in the process. Cerrone’s set stuck largely to his latest album, which given its contents was a solid choice for this stage of his career. Last year’s Cerrone by Cerrone followed the tradition of a few prior ‘Cerrone by [insert artist here]’ releases, but saw Cerrone cover himself with a set of modern re-tunings of old classics, many featuring vocal turns Brendan Reilly (who would make an appearance soon). The album is a sleek, imminently listenable collection that serves both as a modernisation of some choice Cerrone tunes and more simply as a stellar compilation. With a best-of list this strong, Cerrone had copious belters to serve up all night. The set opened with the soft piano tones of Dance Ritual Medley, a luxurious collaboration from 2007 which warmed up the crowd. Look for Love came next in its 2022 iteration, a seminal Cerrone composition with unmistakeable violin riffs. This segued to an ambient piece and handclaps, with the background projecting cheesy space visuals, before the transition to another banger in Cerrone’s Paradise, a classic late 70s tune with a killer bass line and angelic choral vocals. The heavy orchestration pre-empted the transition to Love in C Minor, Cerrone’s first bona-fide classic. The modern remix by Dimitri from Paris was a very classy rendition, with the crowd challenged not to move their feet to its classic violin-driven coda. The Impact, a relatively recent chugging synth-driven tune, closed the more instrumentally-focused portion of the set.

Brendan Reilly