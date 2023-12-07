Review: WASO’s Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 2 in Concert at Riverside Theatre

WASO’s Harry Potter And The Deathly Hallows: Part 2 in Concert at Riverside Theatre

What a truly enchanting evening it was as the West Australian Symphony Orchestra (WASO) delivered an awe-inspiring performance of Harry Potter and The Deathly Hallows Part Two, marking the sensational conclusion of the beloved series. The resounding applause from the audience echoed the collective sentiment of a spellbinding and emotionally charged finale that exceeded the high expectations of fans.

As the lights dimmed, the multiple award-winning conductor, Nicholas Buc, wielded his metaphorical magic wand, captivating the theatre akin to Harry himself. The orchestra showcased the emotional depth and grandeur of the Harry Potter series through a dazzling orchestral score composed by Alexandre Desplat, imbuing each note with a sense of wonder and adventure. Desplat’s masterful compositions have solidified his position as one of the most coveted film composers in the world, and his work on the Harry Potter series is no exception. With a deep understanding of the intricacies of the story and characters, Desplat’s music captured the essence of the wizarding world, infusing each note with a sense of wonder, adventure, and emotion.

Throughout the performance, the orchestra’s melodious harmonies and arresting crescendos brought the magical realm of Hogwarts to life. From the moments of suspense and mystery to the grandeur of the battle scenes, every musical motif served to underscore the powerful narrative and deep emotional resonance of the story’s conclusion. The music not only complemented the on-screen action but also acted as a narrative force in its own right, guiding the audience through the compelling journey of Harry Potter’s final adventure. Its ability to evoke a range of emotions, from triumph to heartache, further showcased the orchestra’s exceptional skill.

The performance, a part of WASO’s WASO at the Movies program, received resounding applause and praise, a testament to the orchestra’s exceptional artistry and accessibility. As the audience was whisked away by the orchestra’s magical interpretation of Desplat’s compositions, it became evident that the music played an integral role in shaping the overall experience. It served as the invisible portkey that wove together the visual spectacle and the audience’s emotional engagement, casting a seamless tapestry of magic and music that lingered long after the final notes had vanished into the air. In the hands of the West Australian Symphony Orchestra, the music became a living, breathing charm, casting its own enchantment upon all in attendance.