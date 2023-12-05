Review: 50 Cent at RAC Arena

50 Cent at RAC Arena

w/ Jeremih

Saturday, December 2, 2023 In a triumphant return to the live stage, rapper 50 Cent celebrated the 20th anniversary of his legendary album Get Rich Or Die Tryin' on The Final Lap Tour. The air crackled with anticipation as fans speculated whether this might be their last chance to witness 50 Cent perform, given his focus on TV, film, and entrepreneurial ventures in recent years. Kicking off the evening was the soulful R&B artist Jeremih, whose resilience shone through after a challenging battle with COVID-19, leaving him having to learn to walk again. Backed by a DJ and captivating pole dancers in g-strings, Jeremih's set exuded a distinct Vegas vibe. His futuristic R&B anthems, accompanied by mesmerising visuals, captivated the audience, building up to crowd favourites like Oui, Planez, and the timeless hit Birthday Sex.

Jeremih

Then, the moment everyone had been waiting for arrived. 50 Cent's silhouette loomed large on the screens; a glass box materialised on the stage, filling with white smoke; and the man himself emerged to the accompaniment of fireworks. With his band positioned on upper platforms and surrounded by multiple large screens, 50 Cent burst onto the stage with a powerful presence that filled the arena. Surprising the audience by eschewing the obvious, 50 Cent delved into his discography with a mixtape track, I’m On Some Shit, delivering raw, unapologetic raps that evoked the spirit of the East Coast. The screens behind him painted a vivid portrait of New York, with animated replicas of brownstone buildings and the city skyline. As the show kicked off, 50 Cent cranked the energy up with What Up Gangsta. G-Unit member Tony Yayo and G-Unit Records signee Uncle Murda joined 50 on stage, backing up his bars to give each line that added punch and getting the crowd involved as he performed. The crowd eagerly waved their arms and sang along to these classic beats. The evening saw 50 Cent weaving through eras, from the hard-hitting I Get Money to the introspective Hustler’s Ambition, 50 Cent showcased the breadth of his artistry, captivating the crowd. The show was an exploration of his multifaceted discography, a testament to his versatility and lasting impact on the music industry.

50 Cent

Amidst the hits, 50 Cent ensured that there were surprises sprinkled throughout the night. He pulled out one of the all-time hits, performing his featured verse and hook on The Game's How We Do, letting the infectious beat play out for the ladies to have a dance-off on stage. Each girl in the dance pack had a chance to shine with a solo before 50 Cent seamlessly transitioned into a medley of club records, including P.I.M.P., Candy Shop, and Disco Inferno, with flamethrowers creating a dazzling spectacle around him. Shifting the tempo, 50 Cent dove into a performance of Window Shopper, followed by some softer tracks, including Best Friend and 21 Questions. As the music took a different turn, another dancer took over the stage, showcasing some moves to Indian/Bollywood-inspired music and seamlessly transitioning into 50’s infectious track Just A Lil Bit. The carefully curated setlist played with the audience's emotions, combining nostalgia with unbridled energy. One of the standout moments was the performance of Ayo Technology, which catalysed an outpouring of appreciation from the audience. The crowd was visibly enthralled by the mesmerising spectacle and science fiction-feeling laser show unfolding before them, with 50 Cent's stage presence and the high-quality production elevating the concert to new heights. With each performance, 50 Cent reminded the audience why he remains a defining force in the rap world. As he seamlessly transitioned from one powerhouse track to the next, the energy in the arena reached fever pitch, marking a truly unforgettable evening for everyone in attendance.

50 Cent