Review: WA Day Festival 2024 at Optus Stadium Precinct and Burswood Park

WA Day Festival 2024 at Optus Stadium Precinct and Burswood Park

w/ Eskimo Joe, San Cisco, Great Gable, Noah Dillon, Maatakitj, Angie Colman, Anna Schneider

Sunday, November 24, 2024

After bad weather forced this year’s original WA Day plans to be postponed back in June, WA Day Festival finally came to fruition on Sunday, and the results were nothing short of spectacular. Set against the stunning backdrop of Burswood Park, surrounded by the Swan River, Optus Stadium, and Crown Towers, the day was a perfect celebration of music, culture and community.

The festival kicked off at 10am, offering a range of family-friendly activities that were both engaging and entertaining. Kids and adults alike had a blast with free carnival rides, including the thrilling Jurassic Temple Ride, Dream Swinger, and the classic Dodgems. The silent disco was also a standout, with festival-goers dancing to their own beat under the hot sun.

Anna Schneider

The Community & Education Alley, supported by local organisations like Alcoa, Scitech, and Spudshed, added a unique touch, offering hands-on learning experiences. Spudshed’s live cooking classes were a big hit, while Lotterywest, Channel 7, Nova, and The West provided booths filled with interactive activities and information. It was a great mix of fun and education, offering something for everyone.

Burswood Park proved to be a stunning venue, especially under the 35-degree sun. The promoters wisely ensured there were plenty of shaded areas for attendees to relax and cool off. Despite the heat, the festival’s layout ensured that everyone could enjoy themselves in comfort, with strategically placed shade structures and free water stations throughout the park. The location itself, with its picturesque views of the river and surrounding landmarks, created an idyllic atmosphere for the day. Food options were abundant, with food trucks offering a diverse selection of sweet and savoury delights. From churros and ice cream to tacos and burgers, there was no shortage of tasty choices to satisfy every craving.

Angie Colman

However, it’s worth noting that the bar didn’t open until noon, and there was a strict no-bottles-of-water policy at the entrance, which led to some inconvenience for festival-goers, especially given it was such a warm day. The music line-up was the highlight of the event, with a carefully curated selection of Western Australian talent. Kicking things off with chill vibes, RTRFM DJ Meg Sheffers got the crowd grooving in the early afternoon—a perfect backdrop for those seeking some shade while still soaking in the festival atmosphere.

First act to the stage, Anna Schneider provided a serene and intimate experience, with the singer-songwriter showcasing her heartfelt lyrics. She performed an array of songs, including Lyrebird, What’s My Age? and Big Man, all while engaging warmly with the audience. The new song, Soft Spot, was a memorable moment, leaving the crowd impressed.

Angie Colman’s set brought a unique mix of love songs and heartbreak ballads. Her four-piece band complemented her vocals with impressive instrumentation, particularly during her newest track, Out of the Headlights. It was a heartfelt performance that resonated with many in the crowd.

Maatakitj

Maatakitj’s performance reimagined traditional Indigenous songlines, blending electrified desert blues with danceable rhythms. Singing in Noongar language, Maatakitj’s set was both powerful and culturally enriching, especially on songs like Yurn and a cover of Warumpi Band’s iconic song Black Fella/White Fella.

Noah Dillon

With the energy of someone who’s had too many slurpees, Noah Dillon brought an unforgettable performance to the stage. His songs, including It Takes Courage to Be Soft and I Still Adore You, touched on vulnerability, love and grief. His energy and charm were infectious, making it a standout performance of the day.

Great Gable

Indie rock band Great Gable were up next, and they kept the crowd alive with a mix of upbeat tunes. Their cover of Blister in the Sun by Violent Femmes was a fun throwback, and Hometown, about their roots in Bunbury, struck a chord with the local audience.

San Cisco

Fremantle trio San Cisco then brought their trademark indie pop sound to the stage, with high energy and catchy hooks. Songs like Awkward and Don’t Change were among the highlights. The surprise inclusion of Noah Dillon on stage was a fun moment, adding an extra layer of excitement to the set.

Another highlight of the night was the mesmerising drone light show, which illuminated the sky with over 500 drones. This state-of-the-art display celebrated the essence of Western Australia, with iconic images like the black swan, boab trees, and camels taking flight across the sky. Set to a WA-inspired playlist, this was a visually stunning and immersive experience that left attendees in awe.

Eskimo Joe

Legendary WA band Eskimo Joe then closed out the festival with a bang, playing some of their biggest hits. From Sarah to Black Fingernails Red Wine, their set was a nostalgic journey for many fans. Their new track, The First Time, gave a glimpse of what’s to come from the band, leaving the crowd eagerly awaiting more.

The WA Day Festival was an incredible success, even with new challenges posed by the weather. From the diverse music line-up to the immersive cultural experiences, the festival truly showcased the best of what Western Australia has to offer. Whether you were there for the music, the food, or the family-friendly fun, there was something for everyone. Here’s to another great year of celebrating the vibrant spirit of WA!

ALEIGHSHA GLEW

Photos by Linda Dunjey

Prev x Next →