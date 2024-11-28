Review: Kane Brown at RAC Arena

Kane Brown at RAC Arena

w/ Kameron Marlowe, Kaylee Bell

Monday, November 25, 2024

Monday evenings are usually reserved for commiserating after a long day at work, straight off a big weekend. However, not this week, when Kane Brown brought his In the Air tour to Perth at RAC Arena. With his signature blend of contemporary country, pop, and R&B influences, Brown delivered an unforgettable evening. Supporting acts—Kaylee Bell and Kameron Marlowe—also played pivotal roles in making the concert a standout experience.

First to hit the stage was New Zealand-born country singer-songwriter Kaylee Bell. With her guitar in hand and relatable lyrics, she effortlessly commanded the stage. Fresh off the ARIA Awards red carpet, Kaylee announced she had been cooking more than music this year, revealing she is pregnant with her own little cowbaby, and dedicated her new song Cowboy Up! to her unborn son. Bell flowed into her original song Keith, which she played on The Voice Australia, to judge Keith Urban. The song went on to become a global hit, charting on the US Billboard Chart Country Digital Sales at #12. Bell finished her small but powerful set with her breakout country pop hit Boots ‘N All, getting the audience involved in a spot of line dancing.

Kameron Marlowe

Next up was Kameron Marlowe, a North Carolina native whose powerful voice and blend of traditional country with modern influences quickly won over the Perth audience. Marlowe, whose deep, soulful baritone and emotive delivery have earned him comparisons to some of country’s biggest names, delivered a performance that stood out for its authenticity and emotional depth.

Marlowe’s setlist was filled with tracks that showcased his vocal range with songs from his albums such as Giving You Up and Ain’t Enough Whiskey as well as covers of Save a Horse (Ride a Cowboy) and the Teddy Swims hit Lose Control. Marlowe’s voice, rich and full of emotion, was particularly powerful during This Old Town, a song that reflected on growing up and the passage of time.

Although Marlowe forgot words to his songs at times, his humour and charisma on stage more than made up for it.

As the lights went down, Kane and Katelyn Brown’s (Kane’s wife) new song, Body Talk, played through the arena. The roar from the crowd was deafening as the anticipation of Kane Brown walking on stage approached.

The visual elements of the show, including stunning projections and high-energy lighting made every moment feel larger than life from the onset and added another layer to the night. As the band played the opening bars of Bury Me in Georgia, visions of dirt being dug were cast on the large screen behind the stage. The spectacular production continued through the concert, complete with confetti cannons during his Marshmellow collaboration Miles on it.

Kane Brown

It was also clear from the beginning that Kane Brown came to rock. Songs like One Thing Right and What Ifs were decidedly less radio edit and more high energy. True to the lyrics of Fiddle in the Band, Brown’s music was a little bit of everything: modern country, pop, and R&B with a touch of twang.

But it wasn’t all upbeat anthems and dance-worthy tunes. Mid-set, Brown shifted gears and changed the pace, talking about missing his kids, as he had been away for two weeks without them. His song from his new album Backseat Driver, and old classic Homesick, were a fitting tribute to his children and wife. Brown also opened up about his struggles with depression prior to performing the song Memory.

As the night drew to a close with his hit song Like I Love Country Music, the energy in the room was electric, and it was clear that the audience wasn’t ready to let go of the magic just yet. Brown reached into the audience, taking photos with fans’ phones, and one lucky fan left with his white tank top.

Kane Brown’s Perth concert was a testament to his evolution as an artist from humble social media beginnings. His ability to mix different musical styles, deliver powerful performances, and create moments with fans makes him a standout in the country music scene.

CARMEN NELSON

Photos by Mikaela James

