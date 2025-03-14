Review: Twelve Parsecs’ The Only Thing (That Matters)

Twelve Parsecs

The Only Thing (That Matters) EP

Independent

Teenage siblings Riley (vocals/guitar) and Georgia Spowart (drums/vocals) have been jamming in the back room of their family home since they were veritable toddlers, and such is the dexterity of their playing that a video of them performing Led Zeppelin’s Black Dog at a school event in 2021 went viral. Since then they have been ‘ones to watch,’ playing as many gigs as school age permits at pubs and community gatherings.

Recorded in their home studio, Twelve Parsecs’ debut EP, The Only Thing (That Matters), arrives with another feather in their cap with the titular track taking out the ‘Schools 14 And Under’ Category at the 2024 WAM Song Of The Year Awards. It’s built on a catchy-crunchy riff that harbours a grunge essence but also has roots in Australian pub rock. It’s a delectable combination with soulful vocals by Riley as the rhythm section (now also featuring bassist Jacob Burro) punctuates the melody deftly.

As Riley’s lead guitar shines throughout, It’s All The Same showcases a moodier texture of the band that explores a more subtle dynamic, while Anthology thrashes things out a little more in a fast-paced three minutes.

The closing track, And I, is wistful and brooding with an emotional maturity beyond their years. A soaring lead segues into an instrumental bridge reminiscent of Crowded House’s more orchestral moments (Hole In The River, Chocolate Cake). The song (and EP) ends with a moody fadeout that hints at what’s to come. Early days and surely many great ones to come.

BOB GORDON

