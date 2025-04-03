Review: Old Mervs’ self-titled album

Old Mervs

Old Mervs’ debut self-titled album was released only last week and is already a fan favourite. The indie-rock duo’s first full-length record, following on from two prior EPs and several singles, has been featured on triple j and not only hit the top spot on the ARIA Australian charts but also hit number four on the overall charts.

The West Aussie band from Kojonup, a farming community three hours south of Perth, have been steadily attracting attention in the past few years, having supported major artists on tour such as Liam Gallagher, The Wombats, Spacey Jane and King Stingray. Bringing the mood of 90s alt rock tied together with their signature Australian-indie sound, this album does not disappoint.

Creating feelings of angst and frustration by pairing moody vocals with guitar and drum rhythms, opening track Parched is a real standout. The attention to detail demonstrated in this song, from the drum buildup all the way to the brief hum of an amp mixed in, really adds to the introspective mood of the song.

Backing up the strong start, the second track of the album, See You Again, uses its rhyming lyrics to create a cool cadence that locks in with its catchy beat. This is followed by What You’ve Lost, a song full of upbeat guitar riffs and relatable lyrics, which earlier this year placed 38th in triple j’s Hottest 100.

Best I Know changes things up with acoustic guitar before building up with the entry of cellos and sweeping strings that fuse with the song’s emotional lyrics. More than capable of operating in different tempos, the duo then slow it down with the acoustic track Waiting midway through the album. Despite being as stripped back as any song on the record, the subtle bird sounds in the background add character and warmth to the song.

This same penchant for subtle yet effective production is present on the closing track, Steady, which is full of honest lyrics accompanied by powerful instrumentals that send listeners out on a high.

Each track on this album plays a role, and nothing feels like filler. Old Mervs really know their strengths as artists and how best to highlight it in their music, with the album’s solid musicianship and consistent quality bringing to mind the work of Aussie alt-rock artists Something for Kate and Pacific Avenue.

Old Mervs will be taking their West Aussie charm international, with a US tour kicking off in July featuring a performance at Chicago’s Lollapalooza, alongside industry giants Sabrina Carpenter, Tyler, The Creator and Olivia Rodrigo.

Before then, fans closer to home will get a chance to hear Old Mervs’ new music live on a headline tour of Australia and New Zealand, which finishes up with a homecoming show at Perth’s HPC stadium alongside supporting artists The Vanns, Aleksiah, and Fool Nelson on Saturday, July 5.

JAMES THORN

