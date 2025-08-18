Review: Tame Impala’s End of Summer

Tame Impala

End of Summer

Columbia Records

Released on July 25, 2025, End of Summer is the first glimpse of Tame Impala’s upcoming fifth album. At seven minutes long, it feels like both a farewell to the season and a new beginning, floating between dreamy electronics and warm, summery energy.

The track opens with hazy synths and a steady beat, instantly pulling listeners into a bright, nostalgic mood. Compared to the more reflective and moody Slow Rush (2020), End of Summer is lighter on its feet, leaning into a sound that feels built for long drives, sunsets, and late-night festivals. It’s playful and free, while still holding onto the lush, layered style Kevin Parker is known for.

The lyrics tell a story of distance and missed chances, with Parker admitting, “I waited ‘til the end of summer, and I ran out of time.” It reads like a message to a would-be lover but also hints at his changing relationship with music itself—looking back on past eras while moving into something new. Lines like “Do it on my own, goin’ through it on my own” strike a lonely chord, but the sparkling production flips the sadness into something that feels uplifting, even hopeful.

What makes this song special is the way it brings together the personal and the universal. Parker’s words sound intimate, almost like a confession, yet the soaring synths and danceable rhythm make it feel massive—perfect for festival stages. It’s that blend of vulnerability and scale that has always set Tame Impala apart, and here it shines again.

As a lead single, End of Summer suggests the next Tame Impala era will be brighter, bolder, and more expansive—a soundtrack not just for the end of a season, but for what’s still to come.

MOLLY ELLIOTT

