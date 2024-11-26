Review: Siobhan Cotchin’s Ghost of Us

Siobhan Cotchin

Ghost of Us

Independent

Siobhan Cotchin’s latest single Ghost of Us strikes at our hearts because we all know what it’s like to be ghosted and left in the dark. If you’ve ghosted someone recently, perhaps it’ll gurgle up some guilt for your past actions. It’s ok—we’ve all been there.

The journey through romance to heartbreak to romance again is a favourite subject of exploration for Cotchin, and she continues to reflect on what has become a hallmark of modern dating in this sharp three and a half minute follow-up to 2023’s Too Good to be True.

Cotchin, co-writing with Perth singer-songwriter Timothy Nelson, continues to reveal a steady, consistent growth in her output as an artist and performer. The song is radio- and arena-ready, and Cotchin’s recent stint opening for the Goo Goo Dolls proves she’s ready for a larger stage presence, too. Her lyrics are direct and honest and invite you to belt it out with her. The hooks keep getting tighter while the backbeat pulses all the way down to your toes.

You can listen to Ghost of Us and feel validated that your situationship’s actions are their loss, not yours. At the same time, you can find comfort in the fact that we all spiral into madness, picking apart every action that leads us to rejection.

Ghost of Us is Siobhan Cotchin reminding us that she feels our pain. Screw them: let’s sing and dance together to make ourselves feel better.

KAVI GUPPTA

Prev x