Review: Duck Lake’s Daydreams

Music is a powerful tool when it comes to conveying the excitement of infatuation and the early stages of love, a notion that Adelaide-based indie outfit Duck Lake captures with their new single, Daydreams.

Released earlier this month, the track captures the playful and carefree spirit of developing a crush or falling in love. Reminiscent of Men I Trust and Mac DeMarco, Daydreams begins with a flowing guitar strum that sweeps listeners into a world where these giddying emotions feel all-encompassing. Lead vocalist Chelsea Parsons builds on this feeling with her velvet vocals, supported by a laid-back groove and rolling beats that convey the multifaceted nature of infatuation.

The instrumental arrangement features a masterful blend of guitars, keys, synths, and drums, creating an immersive auditory experience. Duck Lake’s home-studio production style adds authenticity to the track, allowing it to resonate deeply with listeners by capturing the spontaneous and exhilarating nature of new romantic feelings.

The song’s lively bounce and smooth vocals evoke the gentleness of a fluttering heartbeat or even the feeling of butterflies that come with falling in love, capturing the lighthearted and spirited essence of romance. It invites listeners to reminisce about their own experiences of infatuation, enveloping them in a warm, nostalgic embrace. The captivating soundscape fosters a sense of connection, letting listeners fully immerse themselves in the joyful and carefree atmosphere that Duck Lake curates.

All in all, Daydreams offers a delightful exploration of the euphoric highs of infatuation. As the latest addition to Duck Lake’s growing discography, it signals their evolving sound and provides a vibrant commentary on the beauty found in the early stages of love. Fans who appreciate carefree, feel-good tunes will find Daydreams highly recommended!

OLIVIA WILLIAMS

