Review: San Cisco’s ‘Under the Light’

San Cisco

Under the Light

Island City Records

Fremantle’s own San Cisco have released a groovy and infectious new single Under the Light.

Under the Light encompasses all the highs and lows of a big night out. It might feel at home on the dance floor, but as the band themselves described it, the song also captures the feeling at “a club where at the end of the night the lights come up and the truth is revealed.”

Beneath the shiny exterior, there is a deeper meaning behind the catchy and energetic song. It’s really about discovering who you are, which drummer Scarlett Stevens described to be “just as much of a shit-fight as it’s ever been.”

The new song, and video clip, set the scene for San Sisco’s upcoming tour which hits Kingscliff, Brisbane, Sydney, Gosford, Adelaide, Melbourne, and Perth.

It will be San Cisco’s first headline tour in a while with the band looking forward to performing their new music live. “We’re really excited to show off our new songs in real life,” they said. “It’s our favourite part of the whole being-in-a-band-thing,” getting fans just as pumped as they are with the new single!

APRIL HANCOCK

Prev x