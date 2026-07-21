Review: Same Time Next Week at State Theatre Centre of WA

Same Time Next Week at State Theatre Centre of Western Australia

Thursday, July 16, 2026

A dwarf, a gnome, and a birdman walk into a tavern, eager to take on a worthy quest. This was the opening to Same Time Next Week, a performance that expertly wove together the unlikely mix of Dungeons and Dragons, puppets, and chemotherapy. Brought to the State Theatre’s Studio Underground by Arts and Culture Trust, Scott McArdle, and Nick Pages-Oliver, this was an exceedingly charming piece that showcased an incredible array of local talent.

In the real world, above the table-top, lead protagonist Mark (Pages-Oliver) had been diagnosed with leukaemia. Immediately upon this discovery, the most important thing he wished to do with his three best friends—Digby, Drew, and Liz—was to spend every foreseeable Sunday afternoon with them, rolling dice, fighting goblins, and losing themselves in a story arc far, far away from the medically mundane.

The friends approached Mark’s request from completely different vantage points. Drew (Amberly Cull) took the lead to purchase the rulebook, initially overwhelmed as the fledging Game Master, Digby (Isaac Diamond) was an experienced adventurer who had multiple opinions on how the campaign was being constructed, whilst Liz (Andrea Lim) preferred to read her genre smut, always in the room but often disengaged.

The performers were triple threats all, as actors, puppeteers, and singers—Same Time Next Week held an extensive song list, with perhaps just enough spoken word to consider it theatre rather than a full-on musical. Though, much like the questing party itself, rather than being pigeonholed to a hard and fast singular category, the night had levelled up to multi-class.

Same Time Next Week

The live band, stage right, was as integral a part of the performance as the actors, which included several hilarious fourth-wall breaks between the two sets of artists. Multiple echoes of the biggest Broadway standards were heard within the songs themselves, while the ambient music seemed to be inspired by role-playing video games such as The Elder Scrolls series—musical director Jackson Griggs had provided an outstanding soundtrack, which gently yet relentlessly brought total immersion to the story.

Indeed, the fact that much of the story was set in a tavern, with musicians in the corner and a friendly, chatty NPC barkeep, following a set of friends figuring out the game as they also dealt with the real world, it was very easy to imagine the theatre as a favoured local, with those watching being fellow in-world travellers rather than an audience.

The traits the characters brought to the literal table echoed both across the game and away from it —Drew, needing to be in control yet always expecting the best; Digby, the comedian hiding his deeper, more sincere emotions; and Liz, a realist who had seen it all before, taking all the pleasure in the moment as she possibly could. Mark himself was having a ball with his friends and revelled in the distraction from his deteriorating health.

The puppetry tonight was stunning, every actor able to imbue true and authentic character to the puppets they controlled. The designs and extensive detail provided to each figure highlighted their own distinct personalities, and it was a joy to observe both the high degree of skill and immense passion for the art form displayed on stage.

Same Time Next Week

With all the songs tonight, one wished to revisit them multiple times immediately, due to their inventive lyrics and catchiness. As just two highlights, Red Card, Green Card featured arguably the most unhinged puppet sex scene since Team America: World Police, while in What’s So Good About Being Good the Big Bad of the piece chewed all possible scenery with endless charisma and a great degree of relish, akin to the very best Disney villains.

An exploration of character, camaraderie, and the frictions that endure even in the closest of friendships, all tied together with a deep affection for the game that has almost singlehandedly defined nerd culture for decades, Same Time Next Week is a witty and heartfelt production that thoroughly deserves all its flowers.

The actors, puppets, songs, band, and all the creative team involved have made something very special here, as evidenced by the multiple Performing Arts WA Awards received for its debut season in 2024. It was no surprise to see multiple sessions sold out during this year’s run, even midweek. As much as Perth may wish to keep this wonderful secret to ourselves, Same Time Next Week would resonate just as strongly elsewhere if or when given the opportunity to tour.

PAUL MEEK

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