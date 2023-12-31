Review: Royal Blood at HBF Stadium

Royal Blood at HBF Stadium

Thursday, December 21, 2023 Last Thursday, Royal Blood’s headline show at HBF Stadium was nothing short of incredible. Psychedelic Porn Crumpets opened the proceedings with a blistering set, reaffirming why they are one of the most exciting bands in Australia. Tracks like Bill’s Mandolin, Found God In A Tomato and Cubensis Lensis ignited the crowd early on and set the bar incredibly high. The reception for their performance was so great that an overwhelming “one more song" chant filled the arena as the band exited the stage. Needless to say, the hometown boys turned it on for this one!

During the brief intermission, there was a tangible sense of excitement in the arena as fans awaited the arrival of the headline act, Royal Blood. The wave of anticipation grew as the iconic strains of The Good, the Bad, and the Ugly reverberated throughout the venue when the clock struck 9.00 pm, eliciting an enraptured response from the audience. Then, amidst a crescendo of excitement, Mike Kerr and Ben Thatcher exploded onto the stage and dove into their thunderous hit, Out of the Black.

The impact was immediate—the mosh pit surged to life, and the audience enthusiastically sang along to the iconic guitar riff. Before the first song had even ended, Thatcher leapt over the barricade and personally orchestrated a wall of death that extended across the entire stadium. The atmosphere was intoxicating, and it became clear that this show would be special. The duo effortlessly sailed through their acclaimed self-titled album hits, setting the crowd ablaze with tracks like Come on Over and Lights Out. Amidst the classics, Royal Blood also performed newer tracks like Supermodel Avalanches and Shiner in the Dark, highlighting their ability to evolve while maintaining their signature sound after over a decade in the game.

The performances of Pull Me Through and How Did We Get So Dark? were powerful, drawing the audience into emotionally charged sing-alongs. During these cuts, Kerr’s emotive vocals harmonised incredibly well with Thatcher's drumming. Between Kerr's remarkable vocal performance, Thatcher's high-octane musicianship, and the exceptional sound quality at HBF Stadium, the audience was treated to a sonic spectacle. As the main setlist approached its conclusion, Tell Me When It’s Too Late and Loose Change took centre stage as the final two tracks, setting the scene for a huge finale.

