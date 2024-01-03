Review: Karnivool at Badlands Bar

Karnivool at Badlands Bar

w/ Chaos Divine and Primrose Path

Thursday, December 21, 2023 Perth's iconic Badlands Bar bid farewell with a crescendo of musical brilliance as Karnivool took the stage for three unforgettable nights. On the second show, supported by Primrose Path and Chaos Divine, Karnivool proved why they are such juggernauts of Australian music and did ol' Perth proud. Primrose Path, true to their name's pursuit of pleasure, delivered a cathartic and grungy post-progressive performance. The singer's impressive vocal range, oscillating between mesmerisingly high operatic tones and ferocious guttural growls, added a captivating depth to their set. Energetic and thoroughly enjoyable, Primrose Path left the audience eagerly anticipating the release of their final song's video clip—a fitting end to their dynamic performance.

Chaos Divine

Chaos Divine seized the stage with a progressive metal sound that showcased their skills at delivering a super tight live performance, searing guitar work, and explosive vocals. Their set featured interesting building moments with syncopation beats, creating a musical journey that resonated with the audience. The tight yet ethereal metal flooded the venue, seducing and cuddling hearts in equal measure. Chaos Divine's heavy and reverberating conclusion, particularly felt across the dance floor, left a lasting impression on the night and added to the collective nostalgia of saying goodbye to Badlands Bar. The headlining set by Perth rockers Karnivool was nothing short of a triumphant send-off for the venue. With three massive live shows, it was an absolute feat of endurance and a show of deep passion for the local music industry. The beloved local gods marked the end of an era with a mix of crowd favourites and nostalgic hits.

Karnivool