Review: Missy Higgins at Kings Park and Botanic Garden

Missy Higgins’ The Second Act Tour at Kings Park and Botanic Garden

w/ Ruby Fields and Ullah

Sunday, December 15, 2024

The final stop of Missy Higgins’ The Second Act Tour was nothing short of magical. With a sold-out crowd eager to witness the culmination of a year-long journey, the concert felt like both a celebration and a cathartic release for Missy, who poured her heart into every song.

Local act Ullah opened the night, and with their captivating blend of indie and folk, set a reflective mood. Their set, though short, had a powerful impact. Deception of Other People and If I Were a Fish featured haunting melodies, complemented by beautiful vocal harmonies. The band’s raw energy and lyrical depth shone through, particularly during I Want It All, where the lead singer encouraged the audience to send their dreams to the stage. A fitting introduction to the evening, Ullah left the audience with a chilling final song about the singer’s nightmares, which resonated deeply.

Ruby Fields followed with her distinctive indie-punk energy and was an undeniable force on stage. Since rising to fame in 2017, Ruby has become known for her ability to connect with audiences, and this night her presence was magnetic. Kicking off with Pretty Grim, the crowd was fully engaged as she transitioned to Airport Café, a slower, reflective piece. Ruby’s storytelling reached a high point during Tucker Box, a deeply personal tribute to a lost friend, before bringing humour to the stage with Fish Piss, which she wrote impromptu only weeks ago. Ruby’s authenticity shone through in every song, from the heartfelt Dingo to the energetic Dinosaurs. It was the perfect prelude to Missy’s set.

Missy Higgins

When Missy Higgins finally took the stage, it was clear that this final show of The Second Act Tour held special significance for her. With a stripped-back acoustic set to start, the audience was treated to an intimate experience. Missy, alone with her guitar, performed Run So Far, a song she penned during a time of personal growth and change, before moving into Song for Sammy, a lullaby she composed for her son.

The first part of the set was an emotional rollercoaster, with Missy delving deep into her personal life. Blue Velvet Dress from her new album The Second Act was especially poignant, reflecting on the pain of her separation from her husband and the public vulnerability of her music. She spoke openly about the process of healing, bringing the audience into her journey as she shared the raw emotion behind each song.

The second part of the show saw Missy dive into the entirety of The Second Act, performing some of her most therapeutic songs. The performance of A Complicated Truth and One of Your Girls was particularly moving. Missy’s vulnerability shone through as she described the inspiration behind her work, particularly A Complicated Truth, a song written for her daughter Luna.

Missy Higgins

One of the standout moments was when Missy invited Mama Kin on stage for Craters, a song about visible grief and healing. This performance was filled with dark humour and a sense of camaraderie that made it all the more special. The crowd felt like part of the healing process as they sang along with The Second Act, a declaration of looking towards the future, followed by the nostalgic and soul-stirring All for Believing.

As the night drew to a close, Missy’s encore brought the crowd to their feet. She delivered a poignant rendition of The Special Two, a song that has become an anthem for many of her fans. With each note of Scar, the audience was transported into a space of collective memory and emotion. Missy’s final song, Steer, was an ode to the place where much of her second album was written—Broome—and a reflection on the weight of external expectations on her career.

Missy Higgins’ The Second Act Tour finale at Kings Park was a deeply moving and uplifting experience. From the first note to the last, Missy’s vulnerability, talent, and connection with the audience made this concert a rare and unforgettable experience. The night was a reflection of her journey—not just as an artist, but as a person—showing her growth, her struggles, and her immense strength. Her ability to blend her personal narrative with universal themes of love, loss, and resilience made this concert a true celebration of the second act of her life and career.

If you missed this show, don’t miss the next chance to witness Missy’s magic in person.

ALEIGHSA GLEW

Photos by Linda Dunjey

