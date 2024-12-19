Review: Hoodoo Gurus at Astor Theatre

Hoodoo Gurus’ Back to the Stoneage Tour at Astor Theatre

w/ Rinehearts

Thursday, December 12, 2024

Celebrating the 40th anniversary of their classic album, Stoneage Romeos, Aussie rock legends Hoodoo Gurus performed the album in full along with a selection of career-spanning favourites to a sold-out Astor Theatre on Thursday night.

Perth four-piece Rinehearts opened the night, bringing a raw and lively energy to the stage, with frontman Benny Ward bantering with the crowd about the Perth heat and their three-show run. Tracks like Goodness and Call Me Up showcased their blend of alt-rock and power pop, and the audience appreciated their down-to-earth attitude and playful stage presence, in particular their light-hearted jokes about going on a “mystic journey to Margaret River” for mushrooms. It was an upbeat performance that set the tone for the night ahead, leaving the crowd engaged and ready for the headliner.

Rinehearts

After a short break, music filled the venue to herald the arrival of Hoodoo Gurus, and the crowd buzzed with excitement as they stepped out onto the stage. The opening chords signalled it was time for a trip back to 1984 as the band ran through the Stoneage Romeos album, complete with crowd favourites such as Let’s All Turn On, I Want You Back and Arthur. Right from the beginning, the lighting and backdrop perfectly matched the band’s energy, with vibrant visuals enhancing the experience, especially during highlights like Dig It Up and I Was a Kamikaze Pilot. Armed with the same Gretsch guitar he used to record Stoneage Romeos 40 years ago, Brad Shepherd was in fine form and didn’t miss a note.

For the second half of the set, the Gurus ran through other hits from across their career, even taking things right back to 1982 with their debut hit, Leilani. The band’s performance was tight, creating a rich sound that had the crowd singing along, especially during the call-and-response moments in songs like The Right Time and 1000 Miles Away. The band’s camaraderie and joy on stage were palpable, with Brad Shepherd and Dave Faulkner exchanging playful banter throughout, creating a sense of connection with the audience.

Hoodoo Gurus

The set wasn’t just about the hits of yesteryear; it was a celebration of Hoodoo Gurus’ enduring legacy. Between songs, the band shared stories of their writing process, including humorous anecdotes like the one about a song they thought was “really stupid” when first written. The crowd responded in full voice, especially when the signature guitar riffs and powerful vocals filled the venue.

As expected from an experienced touring band, the Gurus saved the best for last. After returning for the encore, they finished strong with Be My Guru and What’s My Scene?, tracks that had the entire audience singing in unison. The night closed with Like Wow – Wipeout, a fitting finale that left fans in high spirits and full of admiration for the band’s longevity and passion.

Hoodoo Gurus

Hoodoo Gurus’ Back to the Stoneage Tour was both a celebration of the band’s enduring relevance and a masterclass in musical excellence. With the full Stoneage Romeos album performed live, they took fans on a journey through their storied past while delivering a setlist packed with hits, deep cuts, and fan favourites. With an exhilarating blend of nostalgia, energy, and gratitude, the Gurus showed everyone why they are still as vital as ever in the Australian rock scene.

ALEIGHSHA GLEW

Photos by Linda Dunjey

