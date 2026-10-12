Review: Lucy Peach at Yoga Om

Lucy Peach’s Tiny Disco at Yoga Om

Saturday, October 3, 2026

There was something wonderfully homely about spending Saturday night with Lucy Peach. Billed as ‘A Tiny Disco’, the one-off show offered a chance to slow down and connect through an intimate mix of new songs, old favourites and stories, performed with just a tenor guitar and stripped-back drums. And in the intimate surrounds of Yoga Om in Mount Lawley, Peach made the room feel less like a concert venue and more like a gathering of friends.

Relaxed, funny and spontaneous, Peach moved between guitar, storytelling and playful exchanges with drummer Pete, whose delicate cymbal work accompanied much of the evening. Despite admitting this was only her second show of the year, any nerves soon dissolved into warmth. Familiar songs, including Silver Tongue and Be So Good, mingled with new material born from her playful collaboration with Pete.

Lucy Peach

The stories were as captivating as the music. Peach traced her convict ancestry with characteristic humour and revisited memories of motherhood. One tender new song about her son was particularly affecting, resonating on a personal level with parents in the audience enjoying the performance with their own children.

Artist, mother, daughter, partner, friend, environmental activist and educator, Peach wears many hats. Her acclaimed show My Greatest Period Ever and her work educating our society about menstrual health reflect a mission extending well beyond music. Her provocative observation that menstrual blood is the only blood not born of violence, yet perhaps the most culturally despised, brought both humour and reflection.

Lucy Peach

The audience reflected Peach’s welcoming spirit: couples on romantic dates, children with parents, Peach’s own mother and her partner Richard, who was recruited to lead a singalong. During Be So Good, she taught the chorus and invited everyone to join in.

The encore captured the evening’s magic, with voices joining around wonderfully peculiar imagery of pomegranates, incense and befriending our sorrows.

Short, playful, and deeply intimate, this was less a performance than an invitation. For just over an hour, Lucy Peach made strangers feel at home.

KASIA ELLIS

Photos by Linda Dunjey

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