Review: Laser Kiwi: Rise of the Olive at The Pleasure Garden

Laser Kiwi: Rise of the Olive at The Gold Digger at The Pleasure Garden

Tuesday, January 30, 2024

Perhaps the only surrealist sketch comedy circus in the world, Laser Kiwi returned to Perth and Fringe World this season with a second serving of last year’s award-winning piece, Rise of the Olive.

Laser Kiwi were such a furious ball of energy, with sketches that flew past at rat-a-tat machine gun speed, which meant the Wellington-based trio of Imogen Stone, Zane Jarvie and Degge Jarvie were more of a visceral experience than a fully coherent show, in a most fabulous way.

On arrival, the audience members were given a pair of 3D glasses and an actual run sheet, which outlined the entire performance. Like a chapter list for a live version DVD or YouTube video, it could be analysed meticulously or put to one side without a second glance, and the show remained as chaotic whichever choice was made.

Rise of the Olive could well be described as scripted anarchy, running close to the edge like Warner Brothers’ Road Runner with perfect balance over thin air. The show included everything from a singing ant, through to Pavarotti’s version of Turandot, all the way to a hip-hop version of the Book of Genesis, with amendments to the holy bible made with a big red pen.

The piece also included some stunning acrobatics and more audience participation than is usually seen in a Perth tent this time of year, all interspersed with fabulous physical comedy. Laser Kiwi’s stated process is to throw everything against the wall, see what sticks, and so much of the performance does.

Rise of the Olive had all the barn-storming energy and chutzpah of a Southern Baptist revival. Laser Kiwi invited the audience to eat the body and drink the brine and happily converted new acolytes to their church, based on the saltiest of fruit. All this proceeded with more religious metaphors and undertones than you could shake several decades of rosary beads at.

Laser Kiwi advertise themselves as a surrealist sketch comedy circus. With all four descriptors, Rise of the Olive succeeded spectacularly and is a festival must-see. It’s probably best experienced by letting the piece wash over rather than thinking too deeply about it, as this performance was very, very Fringe.

PAUL MEEK

