Review: Happy Endings at The Pleasure Garden

Happy Endings at The Vault at The Pleasure Garden

Friday, January 26, 2024

Vibrations from the white dome that is The Vault capture attention and imagination when wandering around The Pleasure Garden. Great expectations had been formed upon entry, where music was already blaring before showtime. On the ceiling, a hoop hung dangerously high above, bringing a sense of anticipation.

Lo-fi strings rung out as stage lights faded in to reveal a line of dancers in flamboyant feathered helmets as the sweet voice of Tory Kendrick rose crisply above it all. Quickly giving way to a burst of red lights and electronic music, with the flamboyant dancers using their strong, exposed legs and booties for forceful dance moves. Kendrick quickly returned with her own saucy dancing and a revealing outfit.

After a brief darkening of the room and an introduction of a mock dating show, the Big Bad Wolf, Fay Rocious, strolled out in a big bad grey fur coat, covering her head-to-toe black outfit. After a musical number, Tory, playing Red, was revealed as the eligible lady of the competition.

The hoop hanging with anticipation was quickly lowered for the first contestants. Two acrobats, one in a Rapunzel wig complementing their thick beard and the other with a head stocking exposed, graced the stage. A passionate battle over the hairpiece ensured in and beyond the hoop. One by one, various ropes and long strips of fabric were hung from the ceiling for different airborne artists. More exposed legs and booty ensued, with the assorted dangling materials scaled sleekly by scantily clad acrobats. Twists and twirls, uninhibited by gravity, kept eyes wide and necks tilted up.

When the stage was safe from potential falling hazards, the venue’s lower levels were filled by dancers thrusting and shaking along the catwalk down through the aisles, not wasting any of the venue’s space. Spurred on by repeated woops and cheers, they brought their seductive moves up close and personal with lucky audience members. Leaving some begging for more. No matter where you are seated, you will not be watching this show from a distance.

In between aerial extravaganzas, Red and the Big Bad Wolf appeared on stage to gasp at the contestants’ shocking antics, including a hookup between two of the acrobats. However, the plot took a somewhat backseat role. With deep grooves and bass-heavy music interjected by lo-fi strings accompanying the performers, the storyline provided moments of calm rather than a focal point.

The spectacle increased in grandiosity going forward, with one acrobat towards the end of the show exceeding the stage boundaries and swinging exhilaratingly close above the audience. It was almost like watching a plane land up close, Wayne’s World style, without risking hearing damage.

The last song featured another showcase of Tory Kendrick’s sweet but ever-powerful vocals; a skirt was now draped around her waist. Describing this garment as flowing would be an understatement, engulfing the first three rows with a passionate red colour. Another feeling of begging for more was felt as the material hung inches above the lucky audience members.

This show seems perfect for someone who loved the circus as a child but can no longer enjoy a circus because of children. Exposed butts, seductive dancing and general sauciness keep children far away. While an hour of rope climbing could be considered repetitive and a reminder of physical education class, watching someone risk their life for the sake of a great show doesn’t seem to lose its novelty.

AJ MAHAR

