Review: Lamb Of God + Trivium at Perth HPC

Lamb Of God + Trivium at Perth HPC

w/ Bleed From Within

Friday, October 2, 2026

The American South and Glasgow, Scotland, might sound like a weird combo for a crossover episode, but nonetheless, this was the combination we had to thank for the triptych of metal glory currently gracing our shores, kicking off in Perth for the first show of their Australian tour last Friday. Between the three of them, Lamb of God, Trivium and Bleed From Within pack in impressive 80 years of experience in the metal scene, and a quick survey of the crowd at Perth HPC easily confirmed the multi-generational impact of their music.

Scottish metalcore veterans Bleed From Within kicked the night off with their usual high-energy, stand-and-deliver approach, opening with Zenith—the title track from their latest album, joined in the chorus by a decent number of the crowd. The band for sure had some huge fans in attendance—throughout their set loads of punters sang along to both Scott Kennedy’s dirties as well as Steven Jones’ cleans. As far as opening acts go, they are about as good as you could dream of, throwing down a wicked, sick setlist packed with bangers, setting the standard for the rest of the night.

Lamb Of God, Trivium and Bleed From Within at Perth HPC



Touring with an epic set, designed to match the artwork Bill Elis created for the Zenith album, lent a dark theatricality that raised the level of the performance to epic. In levels, the band performed from within an installation of giant twisted horns reminiscent of a crown of thorns or perhaps even the iron throne. Each member a brilliant performer, the crowd were loving it, and each new song announcement by Kennedy was greeted with excitement. It’s so key for an opening act’s frontman to have good rapport with the audience, especially on a night featuring one of the best frontmen in metal, the one-and-only Randy Blythe, along with Matt Heafy, who’s no slouch either.

At 21 years as a band, Bleed From Within may be the relative youngster when compared with Trivium’s 27 years and with LoG still going over three decades later, but every single one of those 21 years’ experience was on full display as they oozed the kind of steeze that makes a high-production live performance look like a cakewalk. Kennedy had the crowd eating out of his hand, and you can bet your last band tee shirt on it—you know, even your most treasured one, the one with the holes in the armpits that’s so faded it’s more of a weird dark blue than a black now—that the band walked away with more Spotify followers than they arrived with.

Trivium

The stage cleared, then entered shapeshifting metal giants Trivium, opening with album Ascendancy‘s intro tracks, The End of Everything, slamming into the madness of Rain. Fitting, after BFW, it kept the kind of heightened theatrical vibes going, keeping the gig in the realm of the epic (where it probably belonged). There is something so awesome about a stage with nothing on it but incredible musicians, throwing down, loving life while doing it, and decorated by nothing but instruments and sick-as-shit lighting and AV.

Fans were treated to a massive setlist of 14 songs with multiple interludes, with a nice variety across their biggest albums. With tracks like Until the World Goes Cold, Pull Harder on the Strings of Your Martyr, Strife, and The Heart From Your Hate, it’s hard to mention standouts when every single song was executed in an absolute masterclass of performance. The energy in the stadium was just glorious, the pit was mental but kind-spirited, and crowdsurfers of all ages took to the soundwaves.

Vocalist and guitarist Matt Heafy was as impeccably entertaining as always, being generous with that trademark smiley tongue-poke of his that we all know and love. Joined onstage by musicians at the very top of their game, it’s easy to see why this band have built such a solid reputation as one of the best and tightest live acts in the metal world. Closing with In Waves was probably a genius move, and it was hard to believe at the end of this that we still had Lamb of God to contend with.

Lamb of God

And what can be said about Lamb of God that hasn’t already been said before? They were as beautifully brutal as always, their setlist was impeccable, as always, Randy’s commanding-but-friendly stage presence was perfect, as always, and we left feeling utterly, happily, spent and uplifted. As always. But let’s go into it anyway, shall we? As the opening notes of Ruin opened the set, it became impossible to resist surging forwards into the heaving masses surrendering themselves to the pit. Flowing into Laid to Rest, one of four songs from Ashes of the Wake, was so mint, with its opening lyrics in spoken word in that elite voice of Randy’s that would make anything sound profound and important.

Highlights of the middle of the setlist included Now You’ve Got Something to Die For, which the entire stadium belted along to, Omerta and Memento Mori, with Descending followed immediately by Walk With Me in Hell standing out as a perfect sequence of harmonious chaos in the pit. Things were hectic but kind in there, with everyone buffering crowdsurfers or helping up a fallen neighbour. It’s so heartening to see that after so long this band still have such a huge following, but even more so that us old hands are clearly doing our bit passing down the love to younger generations, because peeps of all flavours were represented in the crowd, all united by that sweet metalhead gene. As is always the case when they play it live, Redneck propelled things to another level as a closer, after which we emerged, drenched in sweat and smiling big.

All three frontmen promised they’d be back soon, with Trivium in particular promising it wouldn’t be so long in between drinks next time. Here’s hoping.

MELISSA KRUGER

Photos by Stu McKay

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