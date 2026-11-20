Kim Wilde at Astor Theatre

Wednesday, November 18, 2026

Eighties pop icon Kim Wilde returned to Perth on Wednesday evening to begin the Australian leg of the tour supporting her latest album release, Closer. By some fortuitous forward planning, the date Wilde had chosen to grace the Astor Theatre was also her actual birthday, and, in a further act of generosity to the local fans, the artist brought forward all the gifts and the decade-appropriate neon-glazed party herself.

Forgoing the need for a support act this evening, Wilde and her band came to stage perfectly to predetermined schedule at 8pm. Wearing sunglasses, dressed all in black, with her blonde hair now near enough platinum, and a functional wind machine seemingly at her feet, Wilde appeared as if she had just stepped off Concorde, every inch the celebrity she was and still remains.

Launched into Hey Mister Heartache to begin the evening, Wilde and band swayed in synchronised pop lockstep almost as soon as the stage lights came up. Four guitars may have seemed excessive even for an Eighties retrospective, until it was ascertained that one of those instruments slung over a shoulder was actually a keytar – three guitars and two keyboards thus deigned to be the perfect amount of each.

Kim Wilde at Astor Theatre

Never Trust a Stranger proved Wilde could still hit and hold the high notes, whereas slightly deeper album cut Words Fell Down showcased the driving synths, hypnotic beats, and throbbing percussion which were the style of the time. Newer track Midnight Train demonstrated how effortlessly Wilde’s material from this decade fit in with her classics, while the amount of energy already being expended both by the band and the audience recalled the spandex-flecked jazzercise of the VHS golden era.

Wilde spoke to her fans and stated it was much better to be in Australia this time of year than England. She had spent a few days in Perth before this tour kicked off and earlier today had been down at Cottesloe Beach – though not in the water, she had never been a fan of sharks. From somewhere deep within the crowd Happy Birthday began, and the tune was taken up enthusiastically, though somewhat raggedly, by the entire venue.

Wilde flashed the widest smile and seemed lost for words for a moment before she recovered and stated that she couldn’t have had a lovelier day. The praise was catnip to the local punters, as Wilde then slowed the evening down a touch with two love songs, both from 1988, Four Letter Word and Love in the Natural Way.

The unmistakeable opening beats of Cambodia began, and the track could rightfully be considered one of the highlights of the night, as the crowd loudly cheered with Wilde power-strutting one side of the stage to the other, the final chorus morphed and descended into almost spoken-word poetry. As much as the night was all about her, Wilde at this point heaped praise on her brother and bandmate Ricky, producer, writer, lead guitarist and seemingly all-round polymath. Even without the words, their bond had been readily apparent throughout.

Kim Wilde at Astor Theatre

Wilde warmly thanked her audience again, especially to anyone who had ever bought her albums – that simple action alone still meant the world to her – and invited those fans on a trip to the beginning of her career via a delightful hip-shimmying rendition of 1981’s Water on Glass. Wilde and her band appeared to be having a wonderfully raucous party on stage, easily inviting all those watching to join in as well.

The crowd cheered loudly as You Keep Me Hangin’ On began, while Wilde, dressed in top hat and fur coat, played with the lyrics in the most imperious manner, slowing them down from the studio version, as if to taste each word fully in her mouth. The standing GA section danced like there was no tomorrow, as if the last four decades had simply melted away, and then Wilde simply departed and the stage lights dimmed.

Of course she returned for the encore – the biggest hit had not yet been played. But Wilde and co. had one more surprise up their sleeves. The iconic bars of Enjoy the Silence whipped the crowd almost into frenzy, and the night’s birthday queen was there, in a long black cape, exuding all the confidence that a lifetime of all this had given her. Wilde had stated earlier in the piece that her career had been a long, old road, with bumps and diversions galore, but that in the end, music had seen her through it all. And with this loving nod to Depeche Mode and one of their finest, it all seemed to click together.

Kim Wilde at Astor Theatre

The obvious end point for the evening, and the literal cherry on top, Kids in America, was performed so glaringly pop it almost turned into rock, or art, or something other, something indistinct. It went off as completely as that specific style of music ever possibly could, the band revelling in it, Wilde singing with another huge smile on her face, and the audience just willing her to give them one more chorus, just one more. With a minimal sense of effort, it could almost be imagined it was 1981 all over again.

But no, 2026 had to return at some point – this concert did indeed need to end. As the gracious host she had been all evening, Wilde again thanked her band, her crew, and all those who had put both the tour and her career together. The fans were let out into the warm spring air, still relatively early for a school night. It had been a wonderful journey back to a decade so formative for so many in attendance, with an artist who had given so much energy and verve over the time spent together.

Wilde advised that she and her brother were working on a new album that will probably be out within the next twelve months, so she would likely see Perth again very soon. Her departure tonight was not a goodbye – it was an ‘until next time’, and she would be most unlikely to keep us hanging on too long.

PAUL MEEK

Photos by Linda Dunjey

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